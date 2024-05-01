ePharmacy Market, 36% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ePharmacy market size is estimated to grow by USD 118.73 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.47% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 36%. to the growth of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ePharmacy Market 2024-2028

The ePharmacy Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2018 to 2028.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East & Africa

1. North America - North America is set to experience significant growth in the global e-pharmacy market, contributing 36% during the forecast period. The US leads this growth, with Canada and Mexico following suit. This expansion is driven by factors such as high awareness and affordability of e-pharmacy services in the region, coupled with an increasing aging population.

With high healthcare expenditure in hospitals, patients are turning to home care treatments, fueling the demand for online procurement of medicines. Moreover, the proliferation of smartphones and Internet access enables consumers to conveniently order prescription and over-the-counter drugs through online channels. As a result, the e-pharmacy market in North America is anticipated to flourish in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The ePharmacy market is witnessing significant growth driven by factors such as the rise of e-commerce, increasing demand for convenience, and the growing adoption of digital technologies in healthcare. With the proliferation of online pharmacies, consumers can now conveniently purchase prescription medicines and over-the-counter products from the comfort of their homes. This trend is particularly beneficial for chronically ill patients and elderly citizens who may find it challenging to visit retail pharmacy stores regularly.

Moreover, the availability of internet resources has empowered tech-savvy consumers to make informed choices when purchasing healthcare products. However, it's crucial to remain vigilant against illegitimate online pharmacies that may sell counterfeit or adulterated medications. Regulatory bodies like the FDA play a vital role in issuing warning letters to such entities to protect consumer safety.

Investments from venture capitalists like Mark Cuban are fueling the growth of digital pharmacies, offering generic pharmaceuticals at low costs with transparency in operations. Strategic initiatives by governments and funding agencies aim to enhance customer satisfaction and ensure regulatory compliance in the ePharmacy sector, ultimately benefiting beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans

Market Overview

In the ePharmacy market, medical practitioners are utilizing information technologies and algorithms to facilitate online purchases of mail-order medicines. This trend is gaining momentum in both developed and developing countries. Startups are leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance healthcare services, particularly in cosmetics and medication sales.

Regulations play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and efficacy of digitalized healthcare sectors. Millennials are driving the shift towards digitalization, preferring convenient online purchases for their healthcare needs. Market sales in the ePharmacy sector are experiencing steady growth due to the increasing adoption of digital platforms.

As the demand for online healthcare services continues to rise, ePharmacy businesses are striving to meet consumer expectations while adhering to regulatory standards.

