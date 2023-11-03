ePharmacy Market size to grow by USD 118.73 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is concentrated due to the presence of prominent companies like Axelia Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CVS Health Corp. and Evernorth Health Inc., and many more - Technavio

Technavio

03 Nov, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ePharmacy Market is estimated to grow by USD 118.73 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.47% during the forecast period. The epharmacy market is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer epharmacy market are Axelia Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CVS Health Corp., Evernorth Health Inc., Giant Eagle Inc., Reliance Industries Ltd., Kroger Co., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Walmart Inc., and Zur Rose Group AG. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global ePharmacy Market 2024-2028
ePharmacy Market 2024 – 2028: Company Offering:

  • Axelia Solutions Pvt. Ltd.: The company deals in online pharmacy and medical stores offering pharmaceutical and healthcare products under its brand name "Pharmeasy".
ePharmacy Market 2024 – 2028: Regional Analysis

North America is set to contribute significantly (36%) to the global market's growth. Key drivers in the regional E-pharmacy market are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, benefiting from strong awareness and affordability of e-pharmacy services. The aging population and the shift towards home care treatment due to high healthcare costs in hospitals are boosting online medicine procurement. The rise in smartphone adoption and internet accessibility further supports the E-pharmacy market's growth in North America.

  • Impactful driver- Availability of high-end internet services
  • Key Trend - Growing acceptance of ePharmacy services in newly regulated European states
  • Major Challenges - Difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers

ePharmacy Market 2024 – 2028: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type (prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs), product type (medications, HW and N, and personal care and essentials), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The prescription drugs segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. ePharmacies, which are online pharmacies, offer prescription drug delivery services through methods like mailing and third-party shipping providers. Customers can conveniently purchase prescription medications through a variety of online channels, including the manufacturer's own platforms such as websites, mobile apps, and e-commerce platforms.

EPharmacy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.47%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.95

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Product Type
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  12. Vendor Landscape
  13. Vendor Analysis
  14. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

