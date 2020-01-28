Epharmix Rebrands as CareSignal, Expands Leadership in Remote Patient Monitoring and End-to-end Engagement & Coordination Services

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epharmix, a leader in evidence-based remote patient monitoring, today announces the renaming and rebranding of its remote patient monitoring platform to CareSignal to reflect its growing suite of condition-specific patient engagement software and services.

With 10 positive-outcome, peer-reviewed publications and counting, CareSignal offers the most evidence-based remote patient monitoring platform for rising-risk populations in the industry. CareSignal sustains long-term, clinically-relevant patient engagement, enabling identification of patients whose condition is worsening using the most scalable and patient-preferred monitoring technology: SMS text messages and IVR phone calls.



"The name CareSignal speaks to our focus on condition-specific engagement with patients and members who need it most," said Blake Marggraff, Chief Executive Officer of CareSignal. "By standardizing and automating patient monitoring, CareSignal enables care teams to reach more patients with the existing staff and prioritize rising-risk patients who need timely intervention, while simultaneously showing those patients that their provider or payer cares deeply about them."



To complement its remote patient monitoring platform, CareSignal has added Enrollment, Re-engagement, and Care Coordination service lines to provide a comprehensive engagement solution for any entity managing at-risk populations. Supporting rapid adoption, CareSignal's Patient Enrollment team educates, gains consent from, and enrolls patients on to the platform. Patient Re-engagement proactively identifies and re-activates patients before they disengage. Patient Care Coordination supports top-of-license care by providing remote coordinators capable of receiving, investigating, and providing sub-clinical follow-up on the partner's behalf. Altogether, the combination of software and services drives long-term engagement, superior clinical outcomes, and rapid return on investment for populations under value-based contracts and incentives.



CareSignal has partnered with leading health systems, payers, and physician groups across 15 states to increase patient engagement and improve health outcomes. With a robust portfolio of 25 chronic and behavioral health remote monitoring programs, (including COPD, CHF, diabetes, and depression), CareSignal supports partners' numerous and evolving value-based care initiatives. Furthermore, CareSignal's growing suite of end-to-end patient engagement services allows it to be nimble enough to enroll, engage, and re-engage some of the most challenging patients, while aiding clinicians by tackling associated sub-clinical tasks on their behalf.



ABOUT CARESIGNAL

Amplify proactive care with CareSignal . CareSignal is an accessible remote patient monitoring platform that improves performance in value-based care by engaging and identifying rising-risk patients. Care teams receive real-time alerts enabling them to prioritize outreach and care delivery to rising-risk patients before their condition worsens. Patients respond to automated, evidence-based text messages or phone calls reporting their health status.

