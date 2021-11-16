Ephesoft’s Intelligent Document Processing Platform is Now FedRAMP Compliant

"Automation and AI are major change drivers for government organizations and we are excited to be part of this journey. The availability of the Ephesoft Transact in a FedRAMP SaaS-compliant cloud paves the way for federal agencies to modernize critical processes, take advantage of the cloud and, ultimately, do more with less," said Kevin Harbauer, chief technology officer at Ephesoft. "Being FedRAMP compliant assures all federal agencies that Ephesoft Transact is fully vetted and highly secure, saving time and money on implementation."

Ephesoft Transact is already being used by many government organizations, including 14 federal agencies in multiple departments, to automate document-centric processes and drive operational efficiencies. Turning high volumes of documents of any type into structured, actionable data, the platform not only digitalizes previously laborious processes and eliminates manual data entry but also enables digital transformation downstream by making the data available to other workflows and systems.

The U.S. Air Force, for example, currently uses Ephesoft Transact and its Web Scanner feature, which is Air Force Network Integration (AFNIC) certified, at over 100 scanning stations at Air Force bases worldwide to streamline travel voucher processing. Since the USAF began using Ephesoft Transact, they have accelerated their document processing setup by about 94% and have seen a throughput rate of 95%.

Accelerated by the OMB and NARA's Memorandum M-19-21 mandate, government agencies put a concentrated effort into modernizing their operations through AI and automation technologies. As many processes primed for modernization are paper and digital document-based, Intelligent Document Processing is going to be an integral part in the agencies' technology stack. As a result of Ephesoft Transact's FedRAMP compliance, the ATO process is now much easier and accelerated so agencies can take advantage of its benefits faster.

Ephesoft's Intelligent Document Processing platform is available to federal agencies on GSA MAS GS-35F-0858N.

About FedRAMP

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. This approach uses a "do once, use many times" framework that saves an estimated 30-40% of government costs, as well as both time and staff required to conduct redundant agency security assessments. FedRAMP is the result of close collaboration with cybersecurity and cloud experts from the General Services Administration (GSA), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Defense (DOD), National Security Agency (NSA), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Federal Chief Information Officer (CIO) Council and its working groups, as well as private industry.

