EPI Awarded World's First TIA-942 Conformity Assessment Body Accreditation

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPI has been awarded the TIA-942 Conformity Assessment Body (CAB) accreditation, making EPI the first Certification Body to receive this accreditation. EPI has demonstrated the highest level of competence to audit data center conformity to the ANSI/TIA-942 standard with their global team of experienced and certified TIA-942 auditors.

TIA Certified

Concurrent with TIA's launch of the ANSI/TIA-942 Accreditation Scheme, TIA established the qualification for TIA-942 CAB to ensure the audit and certification of data centers are done by qualified organizations. TIA has appointed Certac, an independent third-party to manage the verification of the CABs and to issue the TIA-942 certificate of conformance to data centers. This will ensure the quality of the TIA-942 conformance certificates and protect the interest of the data center providers and end-users from non-authorized parties.

According to Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO of the EPI Group of Companies, "It is an honour to receive the formal CAB recognition confirming the quality that we have always practised in all our projects. We would like to thank our customers and partners who have placed their trust in the quality and value we offer and making us by far the largest ANSI/TIA-942 audit & certification body globally."

Karin Kok, Certification Manager of Certac said, "The team at EPI has demonstrated the highest level of competence and professionalism. It was a pleasure to work with them and we experienced first-hand their in-depth knowledge and unwavering commitment to excellence."

"I have personally engaged with Certac auditors and EPI during the CAB audit and EPI has exceeded our expectation," said Harry Smeenk, Senior Vice President for Technology Programs at TIA. "The ANSI/TIA-942 is the most complete, updated and relevant standard for data center design and build. We want to uphold the standard of the TIA-942 conformity certification to ensure its value. To achieve this goal, we require the CABs to prove they have auditors competent on the TIA-942 standard and auditing, and that the organization is following the stringent processes for conducting audits according to the ISO-17020/17021 standard and the additional requirements TIA enforces on audit organizations. Any data center owner/manager who wants to protect their business and verify their data center design and build for conformity to TIA-942 can rest assured that they will get top-notch quality with EPI as their auditor."

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) represents more than 400 global companies that enable high-speed communications networks and accelerate next-generation ICT innovation. Through leadership in U.S. and international advocacy, technology programs and standards development, and business performance solutions, TIA and its members are accelerating global connectivity across every industry and market. TIA is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

www.TIAonline.org.

About EPI

EPI is a global data center specialist company of European-origin, with over 30 years of experience. EPI operates world-wide in over 60 countries and 130 cities through direct operations and a large partner network. EPI offers an extensive range of data center expert services which includes accredited data center and IT training, audit and certification, and the DCOS® - Data Center Operations Standard.

EPI is the world's largest provider of accredited data center training and ANSI/TIA-942 conformity audit and certification services. EPI is a registered and accredited Certification Body (CB).

www.epi-ap.com.

About Certac

Certac is an international organization that provides program service management for accreditation and certification bodies. Certac operates in accordance with relevant international standards and accreditation and certification bodies requirements. Certac provides application screening, accreditation and registrar services supporting standards organizations.

www.certac.org

