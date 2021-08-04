EPI Group Acquires Disability Help Group and Veterans Help Group

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPI Group ("EPI"), a family-owned operating group based in Charleston, South Carolina, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Disability Help Group and Veterans Help Group (together the "Company") from founders Ken LaVan and Adam Neidenberg. Mr. LaVan and Mr. Neidenberg will continue in their current roles as managers of the company.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and operating nationwide, the Company is recognized as an industry leader in Social Security and veterans disability advocacy. The partnership with EPI provides strategic and capital resources, which will enable the Company to expand and scale rapidly.

The acquisition aligns with EPI's strategy of acquiring and building exceptional businesses. Terry Hurley, President and COO of EPI commented, "This acquisition adds another successful company to our operating portfolio. We admire what they have accomplished for their clients and are eager to further grow and scale the business."

"The resources and support from EPI will further advance our mission to advocate for individuals in need of their hard-earned benefits," said Mr. LaVan.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to grow our business with a great partner like EPI," commented Mr. Neidenberg.

The Company will continue to operate under its Disability Help Group and Veterans Help Group names.

About EPI

EPI is a family-owned operating group based in Charleston, South Carolina. EPI began in 1896 as a single newspaper, and now the group owns and operates businesses in a variety of sectors throughout the country. EPI is an active acquiror, recently making investments in real estate and healthcare, and continues to build out its portfolio of operating companies.

Williams Mullen acted as legal advisor to EPI in connection with this transaction.

About Veterans Help Group and Disability Help Group

Veterans Help Group and Disability Help Group are leading providers of services to individuals filing and pursuing claims for Social Security Disability and Veterans Disability Compensation. The Company covers the entire veteran and Social Security disability claim ecosystem and advocates for claimants nationwide.

Cross Keys Capital acted as financial advisor and KO Lawyers acted as legal advisor to the Company in connection with this transaction.

