EPI-USE, Cloud Elements join forces to drive down App integration costs, scale digital ecosystems

The agreement makes EPI-USE a preferred delivery partner for the Cloud Elements 3.0 platform, which enables large enterprises, fintech organizations and software providers to quickly build, deploy and/or adopt new software that works in a "plug and play" fashion with other applications across business boundaries. It also will allow Cloud Elements to leverage EPI-USE's strength as one of the world's largest and most experienced independent SAP specialists – as well as its deep expertise serving clients with complex, hybrid integrations needs – to help organizations implement next-ready integration strategies.

"The continuous proliferation of best-of-breed solutions is echoed by the increase in demand for integration services with legacy systems and third party applications, specifically amongst our multinational clients," said Quintin Smith, Partner at groupelephant.com. "We are delighted at the prospect of servicing our clients more effectively by expanding our integration capability through the Cloud Elements 3.0 platform to ultimately accelerate adoption and improve end user experience."



EPI-USE and other groupelephant.com companies have earned a strong reputation around the globe for successfully and cost-effectively addressing challenging technology-related issues for large, complex organizations and the Group's client portfolio includes some of the largest and most respected multinational corporations.

Today's news follows closely on the heels of several recent strategic moves from Cloud Elements to meet rapidly growing market demand, including strategic investments from SAP and ServiceNow and the appointment of the company's first Chief Revenue Officer; the introduction of Cloud Elements 3.0 to dramatically reduce integration costs and complexity; and the debut of Conductor to extend the benefits of virtualized integration to ad-hoc integrators and non-technical users.

"Cloud Elements is building a robust partner ecosystem to help us deliver on an increasingly common, business-critical need – that is, to get your applications working, quickly and cost effectively, with your many business partners," said Dee Shorten, VP of Alliances with Cloud Elements. "We look forward to bringing EPI-USE's world class expertise in data and complex implementations to more joint clients around the world."

About EPI-USE

EPI-USE is part of groupelephant.com, which employs more than 2,700 people across 32 countries. It is best known as the world's largest and most experienced independent SAP HR/Payroll specialist, designing, building and implementing Cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises HR/Payroll systems for large, complex multinational corporations. Through the G3G brand, the Group has also emerged as a leader in managing SAP S/4HANA migrations and implementations.

groupelephant.com has an unconventional approach to philanthropic activity. Rather than deploying a traditional corporate social responsibility program and simply donating funds to charities, in 'Beyond Corporate Purpose' it has a multi-zoned operating model (comprising for-profit, nonprofit and impact investment zones) that provides it with a professional, institutionalized delivery capability in the area of nonprofit activity and impact investment. Primary focus areas are the preservation of at-risk Elephants and Rhinos, through the economic upliftment of rural People in areas adjacent to the threatened species, or another definition of 'ERP', if you will.

Please visit epiuse.com , groupelephant.com and erp.ngo for more information.

About Cloud Elements

Cloud Elements brings harmony to the world of APIs, allowing software providers to innovate faster and plug into digital ecosystems. The company's one-to-many virtualized API integration platform enables developers to unify thousands of APIs, build common data models for core business functions, and reduce the pain, cost, and complexity of integration. Founded in 2012, Cloud Elements is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and serves customers worldwide.

More information can be found at cloud-elements.com .

Contact:

Kelsey Burchett

kelsey.burchett@us.epiuse.com

(209) 487-3962

SOURCE EPI-USE

Related Links

https://epiuse.com

