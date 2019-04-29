EPI-USE Receives 2019 SAP® Pinnacle Award: SAP® SuccessFactors® Partner of the Year

"To maintain a vibrant ecosystem around the intelligent enterprise, SAP focuses on our partners and their ability to provide greater value to our customers," said Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP. "Our partners – big and small – create innovative, inspiring solutions and services that make business better and help customers transform into intelligent enterprises. Congratulations to all of the SAP Pinnacle Award winners. Like the old saying goes: Teamwork makes dream work. Thanks to our partners who help make it happen."

"We've had an exceptional few years of innovation on SAP technology platforms to support our clients on their intelligent enterprise journeys," said Quintin Smith, Partner at EPI-USE. "The zenith was being able to leverage SAP solutions for our 'Beyond Corporate Purpose' hybrid business model, in which we leverage our for-profit business to protect and preserve the lives of elephants and rhinos in the wild in Africa, through a strategy based on rural poverty alleviation. We are delighted to be a recipient of the award in recognition of our multi-faceted partnership with SAP."

EPI-USE has been a long-standing SAP partner, with its roots in the development of the SAP payroll country version for South Africa in early 90's. Today, EPI-USE is a world-wide independent developer and purveyor of SAP payroll country versions, covering 40-plus countries in which SAP does not offer a standard payroll solution, in service of multinationals. This localization capability is the foundation of EPI-USE's newest payroll innovation, PayrollExpress, that allows large multinationals to have 100% of their employees on SAP payroll, regardless of the size of the in-country employee population on an affordable basis, with the potential to dramatically improve compliance.

Additionally, EPI-USE has been a global SAP SuccessFactors partner since 2012 and has a leading global competence around the full SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite from core HR to the talent management suite to workforce analytics and reporting. Combined with EPI-USE's depth and breadth of payroll knowledge, the company has an enviable global HCM deployment expertise across myriad industry verticals, and also serves local regulated industries, the public sector and higher education markets.

SAP Pinnacle Awards shine a spotlight on SAP partners' remarkable contributions, acknowledging their dedication to teamwork, innovative approach and capacity to challenge what is possible to help clients achieve their goals. Award winners will be formally recognized at the SAP Global Partner Summit in Orlando, Fla. on May 6. The SAP Global Partner Summit is held in conjunction with SAPPHIRE NOW® and ASUG Annual Conference, the largest global business technology event, hosted by SAP and ASUG May 7-9.

About EPI-USE

EPI-USE is a member of groupelephant.com, which employs more than 2,700 people in 31 countries. Best known as a global independent SAP HR and Payroll specialist that designs, builds and implements cloud-based, hybrid and on-premises systems for large, complex multinational corporations, EPI-USE has also recently emerged as a leader in deploying SAP S/4HANA® Finance applications across several industries.

groupelephant.com has an unconventional approach to philanthropic activity. Rather than implementing a traditional Corporate Social Responsibility program and simply donating funds to charities, the Group goes 'Beyond Corporate Purpose' in its day-to-day activities through a multi-zoned operating model (comprising for-profit, nonprofit and impact investment zones) that provides it with a professional, institutionalized delivery capability in the area of nonprofit activity and impact investment. Primary focus areas are the preservation of at-risk Elephants and Rhinos through the economic upliftment of rural People in areas adjacent to the threatened species, another definition of 'ERP', if you will.

epiuse.com

groupelephant.com

erp.ngo

SAP, SAPPHIRE NOW, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

For more information, please reach:

EPI-USE:

Wendy Emery

Director, Client Engagement

wendy.emery@us.epiuse.com

+1-877-403-6326

SOURCE EPI-USE

Related Links

http://epiuse.com

