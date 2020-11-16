EpiBone, Inc. Appoints Dr. Robert Langer to its Board of Directors

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiBone, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on skeletal reconstruction, announced today the appointment of Robert S. Langer, Sc.D., to its Board of Directors.

"Dr. Langer is storied figure in the industry, as well as, a successful serial entrepreneur," remarked Elma Hawkins, EpiBone's Chairman of the Board. "He will be an essential asset in driving EpiBone's progress forward, and creating tangible value for all our stakeholders."

Dr. Langer is a Lemelson-MIT prize winner for being one of history's most prolific inventors in medicine and is one of only 11 Institute Professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the highest honor that can be awarded to a faculty member. He has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine, the National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Inventors. His over 220 awards include both the United States National Medal of Science and the United States National Medal of Technology and Innovation (he is one of 3 living individuals to have received both these honors) and holds 34 honorary doctorates from academic institutions across the globe. Dr. Langer received his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University in 1970 and his Sc.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1974, also in chemical engineering.

"EpiBone's technology is truly on the cutting edge of what is possible in skeletal repair," said Dr. Langer. "Their team has the potential to revolutionize how we think about healing the bones in our bodies, and are well positioned to fundamentally change the standard treatment modalities in orthopedics. I am excited to be joining the team, and look forward to helping the Company develop their innovative products."

"As an early pioneer and preeminent expert in the field of tissue engineering, Dr. Langer brings a wealth of expertise and experience when it comes to taking groundbreaking products from the bench-to-bedside," commented Nina Tandon, CEO and Co-Founder of EpiBone. "On behalf of everyone at the Company, I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Langer to our Board."

About EpiBone

EpiBone, Inc. is privately-held clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on skeletal reconstruction. Sitting at the intersection of biology and engineering, the company harnesses the power of cells to create living solutions that can become a seamless part of a patient's body. EpiBone is currently developing a pipeline of bone, cartilage, and compound (bone and cartilage) products.

