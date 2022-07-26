Epic 8-Round Fight Between Famous Trash-Talking, YouTuber-Turned-Boxer, Jake Paul and Heavyweight Contender, Hasim Rahman Jr., Set to Hit Madison Square Garden on August 6 - Tickets Available Now via the Web's Best Ticket Broker: YourBestTicket.com

Evening event also to include title defense fight between WBC, WBO, and IBO Featherweight female boxing champion Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Carabajal

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YourBestTicket.com happily announced that tickets were on sale for the highly anticipated, charged fight between Jake "The Problem Child" Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., son of former world champion Hasim Rahman – scheduled for August 6 at MSG. The two have been building up to the titanic fight after multiple media spectacles, including a comedic mock stay in the hospital for Paul, stating he "broke his back carrying the promotion for this event."

YourBestTicket provides premium access to handpicked seats, along with 100% money back guarantees for cancellations, full customer support, frequent promotional codes, and shipping of physical tickets for a fee. Go online and use promo code MAVERICK to get 5% off now.

"This is going to be a very entertaining battle and we're super excited to see it," said Obi Obadike, Managing Partner and Spokesmodel for YourBestTicket. "We're also really proud to be launching our brand-new ticket brokering company – offering a premier source for the best concert ticket, the best Broadway ticket, the best festival ticket, the best golf ticket, and the best tennis ticket deals out there."

The Big Showdown: Jake Paul vs. Hassim Rahman Jr.

With four knockouts in five fights, Paul's famously powerful right hand and ability to dance around the ring are both well-known and feared. Being the smaller man, he also possesses speed that puts Rahman at a handicap – who has agreed to come down from heavyweight to cruiserweight.

But though he has a lot to prove in this battle as the son of a former heavyweight champion, Rahman is already 12-1, with 6 of those being full knock outs. Rahman is likely slower, but as the bigger man, his punches will definitely carry some firepower. And all it takes is one well-timed shot to pull a knockout.

