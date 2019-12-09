EPIC Adds Aaron Zetterower in Dallas

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Aaron Zetterower has joined the firm as Principal of the firm's Southwest Risk Management Practice.

Zetterower will be based in Dallas, Texas and report to KJ Wagner, President of EPIC's Southwest Region. In his new position, Zetterower is responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property and casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Zetterower joins EPIC from AssuredPartners, where he served as Vice President. Prior to that, he was the National Director for Charter School Programs at Crystal & Company.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Property & Casualty operation in the Southwest Region," said EPIC's KJ Wagner. "Aaron's extensive background supporting Charter Schools brings a wealth of knowledge and rich industry experience to the team. I could not be more excited to have Aaron join us," said Joffrey Clark, EPIC's Charter School Practice Leader.

Aaron Zetterower can be reached at aaron.zetterower@epicbrokers.com or 214-923-7867.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

