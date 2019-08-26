EPIC adds Cecille Feliciano in Los Angeles

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Cecille Feliciano has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits.

Feliciano will be based in EPIC's Los Angeles, Calif. office and report to Jim Gillette, President of EPIC's Pacific South Region, and Tiffany McClellan, Regional Director, Employee Benefits.

In her new position, Feliciano will have responsibility for new business development and for the design, implementation, and management of Employee Benefits programs, focusing on the needs of middle-market companies across a wide range of business and industry, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and technology.

Feliciano joins EPIC from ­­­­­­Crystal & Company in Los Angeles, where she spent the past five years as Managing Director, Employee Benefit Services. She previously spent six years with Heffernan Insurance Brokers in Los Angeles as Managing Vice President, Employee Benefits, focusing on new business development and the strategic design and implementation of Employee Benefits programs.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Employee Benefits Consulting operations in Southern California with Cecille's addition," said EPIC's Jim Gillette. She is a well-respected, highly consultative employee benefits professional who will deliver great value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Cecille join our EPIC team."

Cecille Feliciano can be reached at cecille.feliciano@epicbrokers.com or (213) 629-8904.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

