EPIC adds Jim Triana in Ontario

SAN FRANCISCO and ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Jim Triana has joined the firm as Vice President, Property & Casualty.

Triana will be based in EPIC's Ontario, CA office and report to Dan Ryan, Managing Principal of EPIC's Inland Empire Operations as a part of EPIC's Transportation & Logistics Team.

Triana will have responsibility for new business development and for providing expertise and consultation to middle market transportation and logistics clients. Triana will focus primarily on business in Southern California and Las Vegas/Southern Nevada.

Triana joins EPIC from ­­­­­­Pan American Insurance Services (Palm Desert and Fresno offices), where he was a senior transportation broker. He also spent time with TI Advisors and The National Truck Services Group in Phoenix, AZ.

Said EPIC's Dan Ryan, "We are thrilled to have Jim join our dynamic Transportation & Logistics team. He will help to drive the growth of our property and casualty operations in the Inland Empire, Las Vegas, and across the West. Jim is the consummate team player and a great collaborator. I couldn't be more pleased to have him on our team."

Said Triana, "I am very excited to be a part of EPIC and its Transportation & Logistics Platform. EPIC's reputation for professionalism, innovation, and service excellence provides a real opportunity to most effectively serve my clients and drive their success."

Jim Triana can be reached at jim.triana@epicbrokers.com or (702) 505-7482

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

