EPIC Adds Matthew Presutti as Managing Principal

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Matthew Presutti has joined their EPIC New York operations as managing principal on the employee benefits team.

Presutti will be based in New York City as part of Frenkel Benefits, an EPIC Company and report to Adam Okun, co-president and Larry Kirshner, co-president EPIC New York. In his new position, he will responsible for the strategic oversight, new business development and the design, placement and management of employee benefits insurance programs and solutions.

Presutti brings nearly 30 years of experience to his role within the overall EPIC organization. He has a strong background in leading teams and developing creative employee benefits programs for clients to help increase the overall success of their business. Presutti joins the firm from HM Insurance Group. He has also held positions with, MagnaCare, Brown & Brown Metro, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Prudential. Presutti has served as Board President with the Tewksbury Township Board of Education as well.

"We are excited to have Matthew join our team and bring his level of expertise to EPIC and our employee benefits clients," said Adam Okun, co-president, EPIC New York, Larry Kirshner, co-president, EPIC New York, "Matt brings industry knowledge and employee benefits experience that will add to our already robust team. We are thrilled to have him onboard."

Matthew Presutti can be reached at matthew.presutti@frenkel.com or (212) 488-0214.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

