EPIC Adds Michael McNulty as Wine & Beverage Practice Leader in San Francisco

McNulty's primary responsibilities will include leading a group of risk management and insurance brokerage service professionals who specialize in the unique exposures and needs of wine growers and producers, as well as other beverage producers and distributers, including the craft brewing industry. In addition, he will be responsible for further growing and building the practice through industry specific mergers & acquisitions and the addition of specialized wine & beverage broker/producers and their teams.

Across a career of more than 30 years, McNulty has held a wide range of consulting, leadership, and risk advisory positions at major insurance brokerage firms, including Bay Area-based specialty broker Metro/Risk, which was acquired by EPIC in 2009. McNulty then spent the next 6 years as a Principal at EPIC, before leaving to become the San Francisco Area Managing Director of broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in 2015.

"We are excited to have Mike back to further expand and enhance EPIC's service to the wine & beverage industry," said Curt Perata. "Mike is highly respected for his strong relationships, professional knowledge, and client service excellence, and we are delighted to have him return to EPIC to lead and grow this important segment of our business."

McNulty attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History.

Mike McNulty can be reached at michael.mcnulty@epicbrokers.com or 415-356-3909.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

