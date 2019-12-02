EPIC Adds Scott Weiss as Principal

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Scott Weiss has joined the firm as a Principal in their Risk Management Practice.

Weiss will be based in Concord, California and report to Curt Perata, Regional President. In his new position, Weiss is responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property and casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Weiss brings over 27 years of experience to his role with EPIC. He has a strong background in leading regional teams in the design and implementation of complex risk management programs in real estate, food systems, manufacturing, wholesale and consumer products. In addition to his work in these industries, he has focused on mergers & acquisitions due diligence. Weiss comes to EPIC from USI Insurance Services and previously held positions with Marsh, Aon, Willis and AJ Gallagher.

"We are excited to continue the growth of our Risk Management operations in California," said Curt Perata, Regional President. "Scott's broad industry knowledge and risk management experience will add to our already strong Risk Management Practice. I could not be more excited to have Scott join the team."

Scott Weiss can be reached at scott.weiss@epicbrokers.com or (925) 989-6632.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

