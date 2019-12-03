EPIC Adds Sheryl Marshall in Napa

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Sheryl Marshall has joined the firm as Principal within the firm's Moving & Storage Practice.

Marshall will be based in Napa, California and report to John Sames, Senior Vice President. In her new position, Marshall is responsible for new business development and the design, placement and management of property and casualty insurance programs, providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients.

Marshall joins EPIC from Paul Hanson Partners, where she spent the last 19 years of her career. While with Paul Hanson Partners, Marshall served as a Senior Vice President, providing strategic risk solutions to her clients within the Moving & Storage Industry, primarily on the West Coast.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Risk Management operations in Napa," said EPIC's John Sames. "Sheryl is a well-respected, highly strategic, and consultative risk management professional who will deliver great value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Sheryl join our Moving & Storage team, headed by Lou Hefter."

Sheryl Marshall can be reached at sheryl.marshall@epicbrokers.com or (707) 666-1477.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

