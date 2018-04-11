EPIC Adds Steve Denton as President of Parent EPIC Holdings, Inc.

As President of EPIC Holdings, Inc., Denton will partner with John Hahn, Pete Garvey, EPIC's Regional Presidents and other senior leaders across the country to drive growth, diversification, and differentiation in EPIC's core retail brokerage business as well as the firm's Specialty Programs and Products groups.

Regarding EPIC's retail insurance brokerage and consulting business transacted by EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants under the leadership of CEO Pete Garvey, Denton will support the execution of EPIC's strategy to become one of the country's largest, most respected insurance brokers and consultants.

Denton will also focus on assessing existing operations inside EPIC to determine specialty capabilities that should be expanded across the platform. He will also identify further opportunities to invest in both industry and product specialty groups across the country.

"Steve has challenged conventional wisdom in our business his entire career and more often than not, he's been right," said John Hahn, CEO of EPIC Holdings. "He is exactly the kind of free thinking strategist and strong leader we value. EPIC is not about building a 'copycat' business model and Steve will help to further drive creativity, innovation and growth for the benefit of our clients and EPIC team members."

Denton will join EPIC's Executive Leadership Team in the ongoing execution of the EPIC 3.0 national expansion strategy, in partnership with EPIC's sponsor investor Oak Hill Capital Partners, as well as becoming a member of EPIC's Executive Committee.

"I have long been an admirer of the way John Hahn and his team have gone about building EPIC," said Denton. "Their 'clients and employees first' mandate and other core values resonate strongly as deeply held beliefs of my own. I am excited to have this opportunity to build on what we have in common and to help realize the EPIC vision of excellence, celebration, success and fun, as we continue to grow across the country."

Prior to joining EPIC, Denton was CEO of national broker Beecher Carlson (a Brown & Brown subsidiary acquired in 2013). Earlier in his career he held a range of leadership positions across the country with brokers Marsh & McLennan Company and Aon Risk Services.

Denton attended the University of Georgia where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Risk Management. Denton will be based in Atlanta, GA and can be reached at: 404 606-5503.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/

