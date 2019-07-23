EPIC adds Surety Specialists Eric Feighl and John Hohlt in Houston

SAN FRANCISCO and HOUSTON, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Eric Feighl has joined the firm as a Principal and Southwest Region Surety Practice Leader.

He is joined by Principal and Client Advocate John Hohlt. Both will specialize in providing surety and bonding solutions for the firm's property & casualty and risk management clients across a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on clients in the Energy and Construction sectors.

Based in EPIC's Houston, TX office, Feighl and Hohlt will report to KJ Wagner, EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region.

Both join EPIC from Marsh Wortham in Houston, where Feighl spent more than 20 years as a Managing Principal and a Surety Bond and Executive Liability Broker. Hohlt spent the past four years serving clients as a Surety Bond Producer/Broker and he began his insurance industry career building a strong technical foundation as a Surety Program Underwriter.

Feighl and Hohlt have extensive knowledge of both contract and commercial surety underwriting obligations and requirements. With a strong knowledge of Bureau of Ocean Energy Management regulations, they have helped numerous clients with their complex offshore surety bonding needs.

Feighl attended the University of Mississippi, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and a minor in Business.

Hohlt attended Fordham University in New York, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and playing varsity football.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our operations in the Southwest with the additions of Eric and John," said KJ Wagner. "Both are well-respected, creative, highly consultative surety specialists who will deliver great value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Eric and John join our growing EPIC team."

Eric Feighl can be reached at eric.feighl@epicbrokers.com or (713) 557-9830.

John Hohlt can be reached at john.hohlt@epicbrokers.com or (949) 417-9109.

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

