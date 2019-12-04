EPIC Adds Todd Randolph in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Todd Randolph has joined the firm as a Principal of its Southeast Employee Benefits Practice.

Randolph will be based in Atlanta and report to Ed Oravetz, Managing Principal. In his new position, Randolph is responsible for new business development and the design, placement, and management of employee benefit programs, providing critical attraction and retention strategies for mid-market and large clients.

Randolph joins EPIC from USI Insurance Services, where he spent the last eight years of his career. As a VP and Employee Benefits Consultant at USI, he was known for implementing value-based benefit programs and specializing in advanced design and funding approaches for group medical (all ancillary lines) - including the appropriate uses of captives, self-funding, HRA/HSAs, private exchanges, and traditional, fully-insured programs.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Employee Benefit operations," said EPIC's Ed Oravetz. "Todd is a well-respected, highly strategic, and consultative employee benefits professional who will deliver great value to our clients and to other EPIC team members. I could not be more excited to have Todd join our team."

"EPIC's operations in the Southeast continue to grow by welcoming power houses like Todd," said Steve Needle, Managing Principal of EPIC's Southeast Region. "This is exciting for all of us, and I look forward to officially welcoming his expertise and watching our clients benefit from our ongoing growth and collaboration."

Todd Randolph can be reached at todd.randolph@epicbrokers.com or 713-705-1485.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

