ePIC Blockchain Technologies Reduces UMC OS Development Fee to 1.5%, Extending Institutional-Grade Optimization Across Mining Fleets

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ePIC Blockchain Technologies ("ePIC"), a North American semiconductor and high-performance computing engineering company, today announced a significant reduction in development fees for UMC OS, its proprietary Bitcoin mining firmware. The development fee has been lowered to a market-leading 1.5%. This reduction allows the broader mining community to access the leading-edge firmware at a competitive rate.

UMC OS is a custom firmware solution built on ePIC's Universal Mining Controller (UMC) platform, designed to improve mining efficiency and performance without requiring hardware replacement. The firmware employs Perpetual Tune, an algorithm that automatically sets and maintains hashrate targets at the most efficient operating point.

The firmware integrates with most standard fleet deployment tools and includes API documentation for operators running internal management systems. UMC OS supports most air-cooled Antminer S19 and Antminer S21 variants, offering miners a low-fee, high-performance alternative for optimizing fleet operations.

For more information, please visit epicblockchain.io or ePIC's public GitHub repository .

About ePIC Blockchain Technologies

ePIC Blockchain Technologies is a Toronto-based semiconductor and systems engineering company specializing in optimization for High Performance Computing. The company delivers integrated solutions spanning cutting-edge firmware, hardware design, ASIC design, and supply chain support in North America. Recent product offering includes Universal Mining Controller (UMC) OS.

By combining deep ASIC-level expertise with hands-on deployment and operational experience, and by working closely with customers, ePIC delivers high-performance software and systems that integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure.

