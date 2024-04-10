ePIC Blockchain Unveils Game-Changing Modular Universal Mining Controller at Blockchain Life 2024

Three form factors of the latest UMC modular design will be revealed at Blockchain Life in Dubai.

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize the cryptocurrency mining industry, ePIC Blockchain Technologies ("ePIC") announces the unveiling of its latest innovation of the ePIC Universal Mining Controller (UMC) product line at Blockchain Life in Dubai. The latest model of the UMC product line introduces a modular solution tailored for Bitcoin mining operations utilizing equipment from various manufacturers, emphasizing versatility and efficiency.

This innovative design consists of two key components: the carrier board and System-On-Modules (SOMs). This modular approach ensures universal compatibility across all supported mining rigs through uniform SOMs, where the firmware resides. Manufacturer-specific customization can be achieved via the carrier board. This design philosophy not only caters to a broad spectrum of mining hardware but also alleviates the stress for buyers of maintaining excessive components in inventory.

At Blockchain Life, ePIC will reveal three specific form factors of the UMC – one for the Antminer S19 and S21 Series, one for Whatsminer M3x and M5x Series, and one for a custom hydro-cooling mining server. These showcases will highlight the UMC's adaptability and versatility, demonstrating ePIC Blockchain's commitment to fostering a more inclusive and sustainable mining ecosystem.

"The unveiling of our new UMC model at the Dubai Blockchain Life 2024 marks a significant milestone. Our modular solution is a testament to our commitment to innovation and support for the diverse needs of the mining community." Earl Mai, CTO at ePIC Blockchain Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the launch.

Perry Hothi, former CTO at Argo Blockchain praised the newly announced modular solution, stating, "This modular solution represents a pivotal advancement in mining hardware design. The flexibility it brings to the table is unmatched. I am particularly impressed by how it simplifies inventory management for enterprise-level mining fleets, further enabling a seamless and productive operation."

The Blockchain Life 2024, known for bringing together industry leaders and innovators, serves as the perfect platform for this announcement. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the versatility and potential of the new UMC model firsthand.

About ePIC Blockchain Technologies

Based in Toronto, Ontario, ePIC Blockchain stands at the forefront of semiconductor and system design for Proof of Work (PoW) Blockchains. Offering a range of products and services, including Universal Mining Controller (UMC) and customized mining systems, ePIC is dedicated to improving the performance and efficiency of mining operations worldwide.

