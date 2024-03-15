ePIC Blockchain's Universal Mining Controller (UMC) for M3x & M5x Series Now Available for Order

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ePIC Blockchain, the leading innovator in blockchain technologies, is thrilled to announce that the Universal Mining Controller (UMC) V5, along with its custom firmware, is now available for order. This follows the successful unveiling of the groundbreaking UMC V4 series for the S19x series, which has already begun to transform Bitcoin mining operations with its advanced features and capabilities.

Designed to elevate the efficiency and profitability of Bitcoin mining companies, the UMC V5 supports the M3x and M5x series of Bitcoin miners, with plans to expand compatibility to additional models soon. The cutting-edge Perpetual Tuning feature is just the beginning of what makes the UMC a game-changer in the industry.

The UMC is engineered to minimize mining downtime and improve operational agility, enabling mining operations to meet their hashrate targets with unprecedented efficiency. Furthermore, the UMC's compatibility with demand response initiatives offers a flexible solution for power management, further enhancing the sustainability and profitability of mining operations.

To order the UMC V5, please contact our authorized distributors listed at epicblockchain.io/#distributors.

About ePIC Blockchain Technologies

Based in Toronto, Ontario, ePIC Blockchain stands at the forefront of semiconductor and system design for Proof of Work (PoW) Blockchains. Offering a range of products and services, including Universal Mining Controller (UMC) and customized mining rigs based on the latest Intel® Blockscale™ technology, ePIC is dedicated to improving the performance and efficiency of mining operations worldwide.

For more information on the UMC product line or to place an order, visit epicblockchain.io

Press Contact

Juno Zhu

647-928-3951

SOURCE ePIC Blockchain