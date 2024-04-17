EPIC Branded Products Available in Ontario, Update on MillRite Sales

KINGSVILLE, ON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, today announced that its EPIC Berry Sunset products are now available for purchase in Ontario, and provided an update on its MillRite branded pre-rolls.

Highlights:

EPIC Berry Sunset is launching in a 7-gram format across Ontario through retail stores and the OCS website

through retail stores and the OCS website Through its first month in the Ontario market, by total sales MillRite ranks as the #4 brand of pre-rolls in its size segment

market, by total sales MillRite ranks as the #4 brand of pre-rolls in its size segment In its price band and size segment, MillRites Lavender Haze Pre-Rolls ranked #3 over the same time period

Greenway through its first two brand launches, is focusing on the whole flower and pre-rolls segments of the CPG market, which makes up over 60% of all cannabis sales in Ontario

"The EPIC (Essex Pelee Island Coast) area we grow and live in provides us a huge advantage, as we get more sun and better temperatures for growing than anywhere else in Canada," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "Our location is one of our largest advantages to both our high quality, and low cost in comparison to other producers. Our goal is to duplicate the success of MillRite with our EPIC brand, and continue to show our investors and the public what separates Greenway from the competition."

"Through our first month, we are happy with how the launch has gone," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "As we continue to expand more and more into the consumer portion of the cannabis market, we will be able to walk up our revenue per gram of production. With the launch of EPIC, we will be taking our first steps into the whole flower market, a segment that Greenway cannabis has be represented in for years through our B2B sales and partnerships."

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation