Epic CleanTec Secures $2.6M Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic CleanTec ("Epic"), the San Francisco-based sustainability company that has developed a novel approach to onsite wastewater treatment and reuse, announced today that it has successfully secured $2.6 million in seed funding.

Epic is decentralizing wastewater treatment and reuse into individual buildings or groups of buildings, by converting building wastewater into natural, carbon-rich soil amendments and water that can be purified and reused onsite for non-potable applications. The Epic system can help a building reduce its water demand by up to 90%, which saves building owners hundreds of thousands of dollars annually on their water and sewer bills.

"We are reimagining a centuries-old approach to wastewater management," said Aaron Tartakovsky, Epic's co-founder and CEO. "With 70% of the world's population expected to live in cities by 2050, we need to fundamentally rethink how we handle water and wastewater. We're excited to be partnering with leading companies in the urban world—real estate developers, architects, engineers, and contractors—to deploy our novel approach and save buildings money, conserve precious water resources, and create more sustainable, resilient cities."

This round of funding will help Epic increase its customer acquisition efforts, expand its team, and strengthen its position as a market leader in onsite water reuse. The round drew full participation from Epic's original angel investors, comprised of VCs, real estate leaders, and pioneering entrepreneurs, including SoulCycle co-founder Elizabeth Cutler and Rodan + Fields co-creator Dr. Kathy Fields.

Last year, after completing 18 months of testing at Stanford University, Epic completed a successful installation of its first building system at the NEMA apartment complex in downtown San Francisco, an award-winning 754-unit residential building. Epic's systems have already been included in the designs for several planned high-rise development projects throughout the West Coast, with the first coming online at the end of 2020.

About Epic CleanTec

Born out of work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's "Reinvent the Toilet Challenge," Epic CleanTec reduces the cost and complexity of onsite wastewater treatment and reuse. Epic's proprietary approach processes a building's wastewater to produce both recycled water for non-potable applications like toilet flushing, irrigation, and cooling towers, as well as natural soil amendments that can be used to grow crops, enhance gardens, and beautify green spaces.

Winner of the United Nation's 2018 Global Climate Action Summit Innovation Showcase and a Fast Company 2020 World Changing Ideas Award honoree, Epic is now participating in the highly competitive Imagine H2O accelerator, the world's top water-focused startup program.

To learn more, visit epiccleantec.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Epic CleanTec

Related Links

https://epiccleantec.com/

