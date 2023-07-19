Epic Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Founded by Epic Golf Club, Continues to Make a Positive Impact in the Community

19 Jul, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Foundation, a charitable organization established by Epic Golf Club, is proud to announce its continued commitment to philanthropy and community engagement. Following the success of last year's pro-am event, The Epic Foundation is expecting to raise nearly $500,000 in 2023 to support three remarkable charities: Folds of Honor, Project Sunshine, and Youth on Course.

The Epic Foundation is raising money with a variety of fundraising strategies including a highly anticipated pro-am tournament held at two prestigious golf courses this year: Sleepy Hollow and Trump National Westchester. The event will bring together golf enthusiasts, professionals, and philanthropic individuals who share the common goal of making a positive impact in the lives of others. The tournament will not only showcase exceptional golfing skills but also provide an opportunity for participants to support causes close to their hearts.

Epic Foundation CEO and Founder, Noah DiPasquale, envisioned the foundation as a platform to raise monetary donations through private golfing events and tournament sponsorships. By aligning with organizations whose objectives resonate with Epic Golf Club's values, Epic Foundation aims to amplify support and resources for these vital causes.

"We are incredibly excited to continue the tradition of our pro-am tournament and make a difference in the lives of those in need," said Noah DiPasquale. "Epic Foundation is committed to fostering long-term partnerships and generating funds to support charities that share our passion for creating positive change in the community."

Folds of Honor is an organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members. Project Sunshine brings joy and support to pediatric patients and their families through various programs and services. Youth on Course aims to make golf more accessible and affordable for young people, providing them with opportunities to learn valuable life skills through the game.

Epic Foundation looks forward to the upcoming pro-am tournament and is excited to see where this event will take place in the coming years. With each passing year, Epic Foundation is determined to surpass its previous fundraising goals and continue supporting causes that transform lives.

Caitlyn Johnson, Director of Operations, 949-460-3961, [email protected]

About Epic Foundation: Epic Foundation (https://epicfoundation.us/) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Epic Golf Club. The foundation aims to raise monetary donations through private golfing events and tournament sponsorships to support organizations that align closely with its mission. By leveraging the power of golf and the generosity of individuals, Epic Foundation strives to make a positive and lasting impact in the community.

