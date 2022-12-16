Epic Foundation Golf Experience Auction, Success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Epic Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization, closed its inaugural golf experience auction benefiting it's three pillar charities: Folds of Honor, Project Sunshine, and Youth on Course, with over $90,000 raised!

The proceeds will be evenly distributed amongst the three charities. Epic Foundation would like to thank all who participated in the auction. Great golf will be played, benefiting tremendous causes.

Epic Foundation is also proud to announce their two day Pro-Am hosted at the distinguished Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Trump National Golf Club Westchester. The two-day event will be held Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

You can find more information regarding the upcoming event at https://epicfoundation.us/.

