Epic Funds Announces Management Company Funding Round, Strategic Hires, and Expansion of Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Funds, an asset management firm investing in niche private credit and private equity strategies, announced the closing of a funding round for its management company, with 100% participation from existing investors and a select group of cornerstone clients. The successful fundraise fuels strategic investments in technology infrastructure and bolsters the team with the addition of Valentine Whittaker, John Battipaglia, and Alyssa Kubiak.

Valentine Whittaker joins as Director of Investor Solutions, bringing with him 20 years of experience in capital formation and investor relations. His background includes roles at Abbott Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, and JPMorgan Asset Management.

John Battipaglia joins as Fund Controller, bringing with him more than a decade of experience in fund accounting and operations. His background includes roles at KPMG and Antares Capital.

Alyssa Kubiak joins as Investment Associate, bringing with her experience in fund finance and underwriting. Her background includes roles at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Unigestion.

"We're thrilled with the support of our vision from our investors and the recent team expansion. There is a new wave of interest in allocating to private markets and we've seen many new platforms build on-ramps to the largest funds. These solutions, however, overlook niche strategies with capacity constraints, which, in our view, offer the strongest opportunity to deliver the returns and diversification that investors seek from less liquid assets. We look forward to advancing our mission of helping investors build sustainable, long-term portfolios through private markets, and delivering what we believe are exceptional results for our limited partners" emphasizes Alec Garza, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Epic Funds.

In addition, Jim Hirschmann, CEO of Western Asset Management, one of the world's largest fixed income asset managers, has joined the Epic Funds advisory board. Alec adds, "Jim's journey building Western Asset Management into one of the top fixed income firms globally is a testament to his strengths as a leader. Tapping into Jim's insights and advice is invaluable."

About Epic Funds

Epic Funds offers investors opportunities to invest in niche and capacity-constrained private equity and private credit strategies. The firm manages diversified multi-manager funds and bespoke solutions for sophisticated investors seeking to broaden their portfolio beyond traditional public offerings and conventional, large market strategies.

