EPIC Further Expands Southwest Operations into Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO and PHOENIX, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the expansion of their operations in the Southwest with the hiring of Client Manager Luke Aschermann, Property & Casualty Claims Manager Norma Brehm, and Principal/Senior Client Advocate Belinda Lopes. All join EPIC from Willis Towers Watson.

The new EPIC Phoenix team forms the firm's foundation in yet another key regional market, under the leadership of KJ Wagner, EPIC Managing Principal and Director of the Southwest Region, where they will focus on the needs of both middle market, and large, complex accounts.

"We are thrilled to continue the growth of our Southwest operations into Arizona with the additions of Luke, Norma, and Belinda," said KJ Wagner. "They are all well respected industry professionals who will provide a strong foundation as we rapidly build our EPIC presence in this important market. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements!"

In the Southwest, EPIC now has offices in Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; and Phoenix, AZ in addition to nearly 80 other locations across the country.

Luke Aschermann can be reached at luke.aschermann@epicbrokers.com or 602-622-0360

Norma Brehm can be reached at norma.brehm@epicbrokers.com or 469-270-6773

Belinda Lopes can be reached at Belinda.lopes@epicbrokers.com or 623-826-0161

About EPIC

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,800 team members operating from 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $575 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

