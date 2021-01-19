Epic Golf Club and Set Jet Partner to Offer Modern Luxury

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private golf society, Epic Golf Club (EGC), announced today it will be partnering with Set Jet, an exclusive private jet membership, offering their members across the country an opportunity to take golf travel to the next level.

Set Jet facilitates the most luxurious form of air travel in the industry, at a reasonable price, without any of the inconveniences typically associated with flying commercial or the expense of flying private. The company utilizes private, non-congested VIP terminals so members can avoid traditional travel inconveniences such as advance notice for booking flights, premiums for last-minute travel, security delays, check-in requirements, and parking expenses.

Set Jet uses ultra-VIP configured 13-15 seat Challenger 850 aircraft exclusively, providing an unparalleled, true private jet, luxury experience between: Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego, Orange County, Scottsdale, and Las Vegas, in addition offering international flights to Cabo San Lucas.

"During this time of uncertainty, it's now more important than ever to offer our members a safe, reliable way to get to their favorite destinations," said Set Jet CEO and Co-Founder Tom Smith. "With the increasing demand for private travel amid the pandemic, we've been working on expanding the destination cities we serve."

Epic Golf Club is one of the most exclusive societies in the country partnering with many of the bucket list and 'impossible to get on' private clubs in the United States. Epic Golf accepts new members by invitation only, however, referrals are encouraged.

Epic Golf and Set Jet are the perfect fit for those who demand the best in all they do.

About Epic Golf Club

Founded in 2018 and privately held with headquarters in Scottsdale, AZ Epic Golf Club is the premier national membership and private golf society. Membership provides access to hundreds of top tier private clubs when traveling for work or leisure. In addition to on-demand access, EGC hosts dozens of events at the best clubs in the world, providing an opportunity to network with members from around the globe while sharing the experience with guests or business clients.

About Set Jet

Privately held and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Set Jet is a membership-based private jet charter flight platform available exclusively for security pre-screened and approved members. Co-founded by Tom Smith, former Chairman and Co-Founder of TASER International, and a group of successful entrepreneurs, each with decades of diverse marketing and aviation experience, Set Jet was created to offer its members an unmatched experience in luxury air travel featuring private VIP jet charters to six of the most frequently traveled destinations on the West Coast. For more, visit www.setjet.com

For all media inquiries, please contact:

EGC Public Relations

480.444.9170

[email protected]

www.epicgolfclub.com/apply

J Public Relations on behalf of Set Jet

[email protected]

619-255-7069

