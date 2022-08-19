Epic Golf Club Raises Thousands for Charity, Make-A-Wish

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Golf Club held its first annual Pro-Am with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish at one of America's greatest golf courses, Plainfield Country Club in New Jersey.

The event had an entire field of 88 players from all over the country and Epic Golf raised over $32,000 for Make-A-Wish. In addition, Epic Golf Club had the honor of announcing the Epic Foundation (www.epicfoundation.us) a 501c3 non-profit organization. The Epic Foundation is committed to utilizing golf to ensure a lasting impact in the lives of families of America's fallen and disabled service members, including golf and academic opportunities for youths, and helping children battling critical illnesses.

Founded in 2018, Epic Golf is a premier professional membership group for executives who are passionate about the game of golf. Epic provides on-demand access to best in world golf facilities and bucket list golf experiences. If you are a private club member, apply for membership before your next golf destination trip or golf vacation.

