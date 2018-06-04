EPIC Holdings, Inc. Adds Janine Walter, SPHR, SHRM-SCP as Chief Talent Officer

Walter brings to the EPIC organization three decades of global Human Resource executive leadership, with extensive experience enhancing organizational effectiveness for financial, creative and professional service firms. Walter will report to EPIC Holdings CEO John Hahn and will work closely with Pete Garvey, Steve Denton and the remainder of the EPIC Executive Leadership team. Key areas of Walter's responsibilities will include Human Resources, Leadership development, Recruitment, organizational change initiatives, Benefit design and M&A/onboarding and integration project management.

Prior to joining EPIC, Walter was SVP, Director of Human Resources at OdysseyRe in Stamford, Conn. Earlier in her career Walter held senior Human Resources positions at multiple organizations, including Crump Insurance and BISYS.

Academically, Walter earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology from College of Mount St. Vincent, an MS Ed in Counseling and Personnel Services from Fordham University, and an MS in Clinical Psychology from New York University.

Professionally Walter holds both the SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) and SHRM-SCP (Society of Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional) designations.

"I have known Janine both personally and professionally for years, and I have tremendous respect for her character, beliefs, values, and accomplishments as both a friend and as a business partner," said John Hahn, CEO of EPIC Holdings, Inc. "She is exactly the kind of free thinking strategist and engaged, empathetic leader we value. EPIC is not about 'business as usual' and Janine will help to further build and strengthen our unique 'people first' culture for the benefit of our clients and our team members at all EPIC companies."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

