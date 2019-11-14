EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and Prime Risk Partners Have Joined Forces

ATLANTA and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and Prime Risk Partners Inc., announced today that they have officially joined forces to continue to build on their national footprint and offer greater specialty support and services to their clients and collaboration among EPIC's colleagues. The transaction previously announced on October 15th has closed.

Prime Risk Partners brings experienced insurance professionals dedicated to providing tailored solutions to help their clients manage a wide range of risks in a rapidly changing and unpredictable world. Prime Risk Partners employs a highly consultative approach to commercial insurance, personal insurance, risk management and employee benefits consulting services. This approach aligns well with EPIC's core beliefs in and strong reputation for service excellence, innovation, community, collaboration and having fun - all in the interest of being a "people first" organization.

"We are pleased the transaction closed exactly as anticipated," said Adam Meyerowitz, Prime Risk Partners' President and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled to begin our EPIC journey with our new partners."

Added EPIC President, Steve Denton, "The cultural fit between Prime Risk Partners and EPIC has been apparent in every interaction we have had with all of their teammates. We are already collaborating to bring the combined expertise and breadth of service offerings to our collective clients."

Prime Risk Partners will initially operate as Prime Risk Partners – an EPIC Company. Prime Risk Partners' operating leadership and insurance professionals will continue to provide service from their existing locations.

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

