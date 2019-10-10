EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants Announces Launch of New Healthcare Practice - Edgewood Healthcare Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants (Edgewood Partners Insurance Center or EPIC), a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today the expansion and reorganization of its healthcare practice.

The new healthcare practice will be rebranded and serve clients as Edgewood Healthcare Advisors. The practice combines the resources and specialists gained through EPIC's acquisition of the U.S operations of Integro Insurance Brokers, which included its healthcare, reinsurance and analytics practices, as well as EPIC's existing healthcare resources.

Edgewood Healthcare Advisors is led by Managing Principal Susan Tewhill and focuses on insurance and risk service needs of operations spanning the entire healthcare spectrum.

"I'm very excited to lead the Edgewood Healthcare Advisors team," Tewhill said. "We have an experienced and growing group of professionals with a passion for developing solutions for clients in the healthcare industry. The industry is diverse and we will serve it by setting our considerable experience, skill and insight to crafting solutions for hospitals, health systems, physician groups, senior living, managed care organizations and medical device companies."

Marc Kunney, President, Risk Management for EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, sees an opportunity for the new practice to help clients more effectively together than its separate parts had previously. "Combining resources and streamlining operations around our clients enables us to move faster while continuing to deliver innovative solutions and superior service to them," Kunney noted.

Pete Garvey, CEO of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, along with Tewhill, Kunney and other members of the healthcare practice, will be attending the upcoming ASHRM annual conference in Baltimore, MD October 13 – 16. They are looking forward to connecting with risk professionals there about Edgewood Healthcare Advisors and the solutions it provides.

Learn more about Edgewood Healthcare Advisors at: https://epicbrokers.com/industries/healthcare/

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $600 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

