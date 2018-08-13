EPIC Insurance Brokers add Jeremiah Glassford, JD in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that attorney Jeremiah Glassford has joined the firm's Birmingham-based National Energy Construction practice as a Senior Client Executive, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal Crawford McInnis.

Glassford will be involved in all aspects of new business development, risk management and client retention, including needs assessment and exposure identification; risk management and insurance program audits; program design and placement; ongoing client management; program stewardship; and resource and vendor management.

Glassford joins EPIC from Birmingham-based law firm Balch & Bingham where he was a commercial litigator. In that capacity, Glassford represented clients throughout the country, ranging from private equity investors and public utilities to product manufacturers and insurance companies, in commercial litigation involving contract disputes, insurance coverage issues, business torts and unfair competition, financial services, products liability, intellectual property and trade secrets, class actions, and health care issues.

Glassford has also served in the U.S. Army since 1999, including three tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq and with extensive leadership and risk management/safety training. He currently serves on the U.S. Army Reserve's Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer Team for Federal Emergency Management Agency Region IV, where he coordinates Department of Defense military assistance to other federal agencies, state governments, and civilian authorities during large-scale disaster response operations.

"We are excited to further enhance EPIC's operations in Birmingham and the Southeast Region with the addition of Jeremiah," said Crawford McInnis. "His litigation-focused legal background and experience as a senior troop leader in high-risk combat zones and disaster responses give him a unique perspective to identify and successfully manage risks, particularly those that are contractual in nature, as well as problem solve for our clients. Jeremiah will be a terrific addition as we continue to build and strengthen our EPIC team here in Birmingham and across the country."

Glassford earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, before obtaining his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Alabama School of Law, with magna cum laude honors.

Jeremiah Glassford can be reached at jeremiah.glassford@epicbrokers.com or 205-581-3352.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

