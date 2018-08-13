EPIC Insurance Brokers adds Anthony Craig Morelos

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Craig Morelos has joined the firm's Property & Casualty practice as a Principal, reporting to EPIC Managing Principal and Director Southwest Region, KJ Wagner.

Morelos will be responsible for new business development, the design, placement and management of property/casualty and workers' compensation insurance programs; and providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients across a range of industries.

Morelos joins EPIC from USI Insurance Services in Austin, Texas, where he was Vice President, Property & Casualty. Previously, Morelos also held positions with Dean & Draper Insurance Agency.

"We are excited to further expand EPIC's property casualty operations in the Southwest region with Craig's addition," said KJ Wagner. "He brings a strong risk management background that will support our clients and our organization as a whole. Craig will be a terrific addition as we continue to build and strengthen our exceptional EPIC team in the Southwest and across the country."

Morelos attended Southwest Texas State University where he studied Business Administration and Management. He is a member of the Associated General Contractors of America Association.

Craig Morelos can be reached at craig.morelos@epicbrokers.com or 281-224-8900.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

*PHOTO Link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0821s2p-morelos-300dpi.jpg

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related Links

https://www.epicbrokers.com

