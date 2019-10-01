EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants Appoints Lou D'Agostino National Hedge Fund Practice Leader

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Principal and industry veteran, Lou D'Agostino, has been appointed to the newly-created position of National Hedge Fund Practice Leader as part of its Financial Services division.

In his new role, D'Agostino will be responsible for the continued growth and development of EPIC's hedge fund practice and its contribution to the expansion of its Financial Services business. He will also serve as an internal resource and advisor, assisting producers in better understanding the industry landscape as well as the unique risk management and insurance needs of Hedge Funds and other Alternative Asset Management clients.

"I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead EPIC's National Hedge Fund Practice," said D'Agostino. "The needs of this market are dynamic and demanding and I remain committed to the innovation of products and programs to meet them."

D'Agostino has more than 19 years of insurance brokerage experience and is an expert in serving the financial services industry, with a specialized focus in the hedge fund sector.

D'Agostino joined EPIC in 2018 along with his team from Iron Cove Partners, where he created an industry-leading financial services practice. The company's strong reputation in the hedge fund sector earned it the 2017 and 2018 "Best US & Global Hedge Fund Industry Insurance Provider" awards from Hedgeweek.

"Lou has proven his ability to lead and we are thrilled to place him in such a key role. His depth of knowledge, ability to build relationships and competitive drive, make him an invaluable asset to our team and I anticipate him playing an essential role in the growth of EPIC's Financial Services Practice," said Philip V. Moyles, Jr., EVP of EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and head of EPIC's Financial Services business.

"Over the last year, Lou has brought his expansive knowledge and expertise in the financial services industry to EPIC," said Tom O'Neil, EPIC's Northeast Region President. "Lou continues to be well known and well regarded by clients, colleagues and insurers throughout the hedge fund community and we are excited to elevate him to this new position."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 2,000 team members operating from 65 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $605 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

