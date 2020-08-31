Epic Investment Services Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Epic Investment Services (Epic) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Sullivan to its board of directors effective August 25, 2020. Kevin Sullivan is the board's first independent director and his appointment expands the board to five members.

"We are very fortunate to have Kevin join our board of directors," said Jeff Kohn, Chair and Co-CEO of Epic Investment Services. "His 25 years' of experience in investment management and established relationships in the capital market industry will be a great complement to our board's skills and experience as we execute our growth strategy and create value for our clients."

Kevin is currently the president of KMS Capital Ltd., a Toronto-based advisory firm. Previously, Kevin was at GMP Capital since its inception, serving as president and as CEO. As CEO of GMP, he oversaw the creation and growth of GMP Securities and Richardson GMP, a leading Canadian independent investment dealer and wealth management firm, respectively. He also helped facilitate GMP's IPO and oversaw its growth from a market capitalization of $300 million to over $1 billion within a seven-year period. Prior to GMP, he spent three years in the European capital market and was also a lawyer in general practice in Calgary, AB.

"Epic is an excellent company that has significant opportunities ahead of it and I am excited to join a board that has incredible experience within the real estate industry," said Kevin Sullivan. "I am confident that Epic's senior management team, together with the board, will be able to create more investment opportunities for private and institutional investors while achieving exceptional performance."

Kevin is actively involved with several charities and community organizations. He is a past member of The Princess Margaret Hospital Foundation, and he is currently a member of the board of directors of TMX Inc., Waterfront Toronto and Western University.

About Epic Investment Services

Epic Investment Services which includes its wholly owned subsidiary MDC Realty Advisors in the United States, is a fully integrated North American real estate platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operating from offices in Canada and the United States, Epic has over $17.5 billion in assets under management. Epic's portfolio comprises over 30 million square feet of office, retail, industrial and multi- family residential properties.

For more information, visit epicinvestmentservices.com

SOURCE Epic Investment Services

Related Links

https://www.epicinvestmentservices.com/

