Epic Investment Services Announces Second Close of U.S. Multifamily Fund LP I

After First Acquisition Exceeded Expectations, Township Capital Joins as Lead Investor.

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Epic Investment Services ("Epic"), a real estate investment and management company, today announced the second close of its U.S. Multifamily Fund LP I ("Fund I"). The funding was led by innovative real estate investment firm Township Capital and included equity commitments from other private and institutional investors.

"Although we have faced unprecedented events during the past year, the first acquisition in Fund I exceeded its business plan which reinforces the validity of our strategy and value creation model," said Jeffrey Kohn, Co-CEO of Epic. "We are very pleased to have Township Capital as the lead investor on this second close and we look forward to building a strong relationship with this group. We wish to thank all our investors for their continued support."

After the launch of Fund I in March 2020, Epic paused fundraising until January 2021 due to COVID-19 to focus on executing on its value creation model on Fund I's first asset – a 176-unit garden-style apartment complex that was acquired early last year in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are excited to launch our partnership with Epic and are looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship with them," said Matthew Gorelik, CEO of Township Capital. "Township Capital and Epic are fully aligned on strategy; and we see endless opportunities within the value creation model, especially given the current environment."

For more information about the U.S. Multifamily Fund LP I, contact Jeffrey Kohn at [email protected]

About Epic Investment Services

Epic Investment Services, which includes its wholly owned subsidiary MDC Realty Advisors in the United States, is a fully integrated North American real estate platform. Epic's Canadian head office is located in Toronto, Ontario and its U.S. head office is located in Denver, Colorado. Epic's portfolio comprises over 30 million square feet and $17.5 billion in assets under management in office, retail, industrial and multi-family residential properties.

For more information on Epic Investment Services, visit www.epicinvestmentservices.com

About Township Capital, Inc.

Township Capital, LLC is a leading co-GP real estate investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. Founded by CEO Matthew Gorelik in 2014, the firm has experience investing across all major property types with a specialty in student housing, senior living, multifamily, and industrial. For more information on Township Capital, visit townshipinc.com.

