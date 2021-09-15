Epic Kitchens Names Three to Board of Directors

ATLANTA and CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Kitchens, a multi-brand delivery and takeout restaurant that serves quality food from some of the country's leading restaurant brands, today announced the addition of three new members to its board of directors. The move supports the company's growing footprint in the Chicago metropolitan area as the popularity of restaurant takeout and delivery continues to rise nationwide.

The recent appointments to Epic Kitchens' board of directors include:

Jeremy Wing , Co-founder and Vice Chairman of financial technology company Payroc and an entrepreneur/investor focused on early-stage, tech-enabled businesses

, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of financial technology company Payroc and an entrepreneur/investor focused on early-stage, tech-enabled businesses Meredith Sandland , former COO of Kitchen United and former Chief Development Officer at Taco Bell (Yum! Brands)

, former COO of Kitchen United and former Chief Development Officer at Taco Bell (Yum! Brands) Brice Scheschuk , Managing Partner at Globalive Capital and former Co-founder and CFO of Wind Mobile (now Freedom Mobile)

"We're excited to welcome Jeremy, Meredith, and Brice to our board of directors," said Murad Karimi, Co-founder and CEO of Epic Kitchens. "We're experiencing rapid growth and look forward to having their expertise and counsel at the table with us as we continue to expand on our concept, footprint, and offerings. All three have had tremendous careers and we can greatly benefit from their experience and insights."

Epic Kitchens deconstructs the traditional restaurant by preparing menu items from multiple brands in one kitchen—including food from such leading restaurants as BurgerFi, 800 Degrees, Pokéworks, Blue Ribbon Fried Chicken, Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp, and more.

The pandemic has helped to spur the rise in food takeout and delivery, with 53 percent of all adults and 64 percent of Millennials saying such services are essential to the way they live.

"I'm very pleased to get to be a part of Epic Kitchens' upward trajectory," said Sandland, who oversaw the opening of more than 1,000 restaurant locations while at Taco Bell. She is also a frequent speaker at industry conferences and co-author of the book Delivering the Digital Restaurant. "Increasingly, takeout and delivery are important dining options, and Epic's multi-brand concept offers unmatched versatility for customers."

"As an entrepreneur myself, I'm impressed with the Epic Kitchens concept, including its use of technology to create a multi-brand, digital-ordering environment that fits customers' current lifestyles," said Wing, who has been highly instrumental in growing Payroc to become an industry leader in the payment processing industry. "Epic Kitchens will continue to evolve in terms of partnerships, locations, and dining concepts, and I'm excited to work with Murad and his team to help guide its strategy and growth."

Epic Kitchens partners with third-party delivery services such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats. While it currently accepts orders through its website, Epic Kitchens will soon roll out an app to enable multi-brand delivery under one transaction and offer an industry-leading, cross-brand rewards program.

About Epic Kitchens

Epic Kitchens operates multi-branded restaurants with a focus on providing hospitality and brand selection to guests around the corner and through the cloud. Not only does Epic Kitchens enable our restaurant partners to expand their physical presence in some of the densest sub-markets in the United States, but it also seamlessly supports branded storefronts on all major delivery marketplaces and through its own direct ordering platform. For more information, go to: https://epickitchens.com.

Like Epic Kitchens on Facebook, or follow them on Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Epic Kitchens