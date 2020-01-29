Epic Launches National Farm & Ranch Practice

INDIANAPOLIS and OCALA, Fla., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today they are expanding their insurance offering in the Farm & Ranch Insurance market with the practice being led by Chris Moore (President, EPIC Farm & Ranch). The Farm & Ranch practice will be a culmination of specialists in Indiana and Florida serving clients across a national footprint.

Chris joined EPIC from ONI Risk Partners where he led the Farm & Agribusiness practice. ONI Risk Partners was a part of the acquisition of Prime Risk Partners by EPIC in November 2019. Chris currently works with over 100 farm clients across 12 states. Chris has co-created specialty insurance products beyond standard property & casualty products. Chris created the first health insurance product that protects hog producers against PRRS and PEDv (two major viruses that disrupt production) as well as the first Foreign Animal Disease (FAD) insurance program to exist in the United States. Chris understands that new risks emerge as farms evolve. The Farm & Ranch practice's primary focus is working with their clients to proactively manage emerging risks. By proactively managing their risks, farmers and ranchers can move forward in confidence knowing their downside is protected.

In partnership with the team from the Jerry Parks Agency, a division of EPIC and their specialty expertise in equine insurance, it is a perfect match to build a strong practice and partnership moving forward offering our clients the best in farm and ranch insurance consulting.

Said, Scott Davis, President, National Specialty Group, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, "We are very excited about expanding our capabilities in the area of Farm, Ranch and Equine business and know that with Chris at the helm of the practice we will see much success."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

