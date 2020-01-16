EPIC Launches National Specialty Practice, Asset Lifecycle Management

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants announced today the launch of a national specialty practice, Asset Lifecycle Management, providing risk consulting and risk transfer solutions focused on clinical and electronic equipment. Large healthcare systems, major universities, and financial institutions rely on electronic equipment to conduct daily operations. EPIC is a leading provider of equipment maintenance management programs. EPIC's approach reduces a client's cost of maintaining a portfolio of equipment while delivering improved equipment performance, reduced downtime, enhanced internal customer satisfaction.

The EPIC team led by Managing Principals, John Bowman and Tony Gerrato, have extensive industry experience and technical expertise. "We are vendor neutral and recognize that it is critical to custom design our solutions to fit the unique needs of each customer. We use our knowledge and industry expertise to make certain that our clients receive the best value at the right price," said Tony Gerrato.

The EPIC Asset Lifecycle Management approach replaces multiple service agreements and extended warranties with one agreement that costs less and is more flexible than the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreements. The team provides a single point of contact for managing service events and our solution delivers coverage that includes the cost associated with parts, labor, travel, emergency repair, and preventative maintenance.

Scott Davis, President of EPIC's National Specialty Practice, said, "We are fortunate to have expertise of this caliber within EPIC bringing solutions to our clients and protecting their businesses."

About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants

EPIC Holdings, Inc. is the corporate parent overseeing investments across the entire EPIC platform. The firm's core retail insurance brokerage business, EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.

EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence. EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

