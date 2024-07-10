Epic Machines Announces, EpicCyber.com: Leading Provider of Zscaler Cybersecurity Technologies for Small Enterprises and SMBs

MILL VALLEY, Calif. , July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicCyber.com, a leading provider of Zscaler deployment and operational services, announces its innovative cyber-readiness solutions tailored for small to midsized enterprises. Since its founding in 2011, EpicCyber has been at the forefront of integrating enterprise cloud technology, pioneering a shift away from traditional on-premise perimeter cyber defense towards a Zero Trust cyber readiness posture.

Mission and Vision

"Our mission at EpicCyber's is to defend and protect the integrity of organizations, large and small, from bad actors, human error, and fatigue," declared David Gottesman, CEO of EpicCyber. "We're guided by the values of co-ownership of success, relentless focus on what matters, assured accountability, and disciplined execution".

Core Services

EpicCyber offers a range of comprehensive services designed to operationalize Zscaler technologies efficiently and effectively:

EPIC ZUCCESS I: Zscaler Deployment Service-only Complete deployment using operationalized best practices Cyber-readiness health check and adoption analysis Hands-on-keyboard training and knowledge transfer Documentation via a dedicated customer portal

EPIC ZUCCESS II: Managed Security Services for Small Businesses Tailored for organizations with fewer than 500 employees Cyber-readiness solution architecture and use-case demonstrations Full deployment and ongoing support

EPIC ZUCCESS III: Managed Security Services for Small Enterprises Designed for organizations with up to 2,500 employees Proof of value capability with delivery engineers Integration and dedicated project management



Achievements and Milestones

Recognized by Zscaler as a top managed security service provider for small businesses and most recommended by Zscaler field sales, EpicCyber has demonstrated its expertise and reliability with over 400 successful deployments with a 100% success rate.

Client Impact

EpicCyber's approach saves clients significant time and money. Most small businesses look to a cybersecurity consultant or trusted VAR to assist in operationalizing a cyber-readiness capability. Over and beyond the cost of licensing and technical services, small businesses on average, will take 12 weeks to implement a Zero Trust cybersecurity capability. However, most small businesses will spend 419 hours of executive and staff time to operationalize a cyber-readiness posture. This compares to an average of 4 weeks and 88 hours with EpicCyber. This process innovation translates to cost savings of $30,000 to $50,000 or more in executive and staff time, a figure that may be double or triple of the cost of licensing and services paid to the consultant or reseller.

Industry Positioning

EpicCyber stands out by customizing Zscaler technologies to each customer's business infrastructure and culture, ensuring a comprehensive, expert configuration and enhanced user experience.

Recent Developments

"How small is too small for the ransomware mafia?" asks David Gottesman, CEO of EpicCyber. "Our data reveals that cybercriminals find easy targets in the small business sector, exploiting naive users. American cybercriminals get paid quickly from a sophisticated global exchange of criminal syndicates. It's like an online marketplace for the cyber mafia."

Future Plans

Looking ahead, EpicCyber aims to transform Zero Trust Exchanges and SASE into a self-service model, similar to Dropbox or Hubspot. This includes automating each step, providing short videos with hands-on-keyboard micro-lessons, and personalizing an AI tutor for each customer.

SOURCE Epic Machines