Epic Machines launches Zscaler Managed Security Services for Small Business

Epic Machines

08 Aug, 2023, 12:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Breeches still happen to companies with the right technology to stop them. The problem is that these technologies are often not properly deployed nor operated with best practices and properly trained staff.  Effective cybersecurity for business and government users requires Cloud-powered technologies tied to the right kind of dedication and expertise that is difficult to find for all entities, especially small businesses.

Epic Machines, Inc., a Zscaler Certified Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) has launched its flagship offering EpicCyber, to provide turnkey Zscaler cybersecurity to the SMB market.

Dave Gottesman, Founder and CEO said, "We are thrilled to launch EpicCyber Zscaler MSSP, now curated for businesses who can benefit from Security expertise.  We provide Zscaler as a business capability, including Zscaler licenses and team to deploy and operate for a fraction of the cost and time required to do it internally.  This offering is derived from our lessons learned as the premier Zscaler-certified Service Delivery partner and Zscaler subcontractor team known for servicing larger companies since 2018."

Announced on July 20th, 2023, Epic Machines' EpicCyber offering is certified to provide Zscaler Service Delivery and Managed Services, including deployment, configuration, and Zscaler support for users. Zscaler is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2023 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge published April 10, 2023.

"Zscaler's partnership with Epic Machines is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible security solutions," said Karl Soderlund, SVP, Global Partners and Alliances, Zscaler. "We are excited to see EpicCyber bring Zscaler's leading zero trust technology to small and medium-sized businesses."     

Since the beginning of Epic Machines' partnership with Zscaler in 2014, the team has deployed over 250,000 seats of Zscaler and completed over 300 deployments in the United States and Europe. Epic Machines' elite team of certified engineers move beyond typical MSSP service levels to provide the people, process, technology, and content required to customers to adopt Zscaler as a business capability.

About Epic Machines, Inc.
Epic Machines is an industry-leading Value Added Reseller and Cybersecurity Services firm partnering with our Tier 1 partners Zscaler, Crowdstrike, and Okta to secure transforming businesses. 

