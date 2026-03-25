EPIC Microsystems Raises $21M to Power Next-Gen AI Data Centers

Led by Seligman Ventures, the Series A funding will accelerate vertical power delivery architecture for next-generation AI infrastructure. Industry veteran Umesh Padval joins Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Microsystems, a semiconductor company developing breakthrough power delivery solutions for AI infrastructure, today announced it has raised an oversubscribed $21 million in Series A funding to accelerate the development and commercialization of its vertical power delivery technology for next-generation AI compute platforms. The funding round was led by Seligman Ventures, with participation from Intel Capital, AICONIC Ventures, Cambium Capital, and existing seed investors, A&E Investments, Assam Ventures and Nepenthe Capital. With this funding round, EPIC Microsystems has raised a total of $26 million to date.

As part of the investment, Umesh Padval, Managing Partner, Seligman Ventures, will join EPIC Microsystems' Board of Directors.

As AI workloads drive data center power demands to unprecedented levels with rack densities approaching one megawatt (MW), traditional inductor-heavy power delivery solutions are approaching architectural and physical limits, facing scaling challenges in efficiency, thermal management and physical integration. Hyperscalers are increasingly forced to balance a multi-vector set of constraints such as current density, z-height for rack densification, and thermal management. Traditional within the rack DC-DC power solutions with legacy architectures force the hyperscalers to make significant compromises to get the best performance per watt and performance per dollar out of their planned AI rack and data center investments. EPIC Microsystems' hybrid switched-capacitor (HSC) architecture delivers a new approach that brings power efficiency, current density and improved thermal performance to the next era of AI compute.

"Power density, efficiency and thermal management have become primary bottlenecks in scaling AI data center infrastructure," said Umesh Padval, Managing Partner at Seligman Ventures. "EPIC's technical team brings deep expertise in switched-capacitor innovation and a clear understanding of data center requirements. We believe their vertical power delivery architecture is well positioned to address the next generation of AI system demands."

"AI data center architectures are breaking historic power boundaries, and existing power delivery ecosystems simply can't keep up," said Sabin Eftimie, co-founder and CEO of EPIC Microsystems. "Our approach reimagines DC-DC power delivery from the ground up. By addressing efficiency, thermals, and rack densification simultaneously, we give hyperscalers greater architectural flexibility as rack power scales toward the multi-megawatt era. I am very excited that an experienced investor and semiconductor industry veteran like Umesh has joined the Board of Directors to help us capitalize on the unprecedented opportunity that is in front of us."

"The AI compute roadmap is being defined as much by power delivery innovation as by advances in AI compute silicon," said Lip-Bu Tan, CEO of Intel, seed investor in EPIC Microsystems and long-time semiconductor industry leader.

EPIC's silicon-proven hybrid switched-capacitor design replaces bulky inductors with a more efficient mix of capacitors and optimized components. The result is a compact, low profile solution optimized for z-height and current density, tailored to support AI accelerators and GPUs, while reducing heat dissipation and enabling more effective system-level thermal management.

"As workloads scale and infrastructure densifies, the industry must rethink foundational system architectures," said Andrew Tan, Board Member of EPIC Microsystems and Managing Director, A&E Investments and Salience Capital. "Breakthroughs in how power is delivered and managed will be essential to unlocking the next decade of AI performance. EPIC Microsystems is addressing a critical layer of that challenge."

EPIC Microsystems was founded by a team of industry veterans with deep experience in power semiconductor design. Prior to founding the company, the team pioneered switched-capacitor power solutions in the mobile market, helping enable fast charging in hundreds of millions of smartphones and laptops worldwide, demonstrating proven capability in scaling advanced power architectures from innovation to high-volume production.

To learn more, visit: https://epicmicro.com/

About EPIC Microsystems:

EPIC is a leading semiconductor company which possesses cutting-edge know-how and experience in the area of power semiconductor products and solutions targeted at Artificial Intelligence and Data Center infrastructure.

About Seligman Ventures

Seligman Ventures is the venture capital arm of Seligman Investments, focused on backing technology companies from early stage through pre-IPO across AI and cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and modern data-center hardware. Led by Managing Partners Umesh Padval and Ashish Kakran, and CFO and Operating Partner Eddie Ackerman, the firm brings together deep operating, investing, and public-markets expertise to partner with founders building category-defining companies. For more information, please visit seligman.com.

SOURCE EPIC Microsystems