Epic Passes Go Off Sale December 4; Lock in Your Magical Mountain Holiday Now

Now is the last chance to buy an Epic Pass for the 2025/26 winter season for access to world-class resorts including Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Vail Mountain and Breckenridge

IMAGES are available for media use here.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The most wonderful time of year is even better at world-class mountains like Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge and more. To experience it all, guests must act fast — Epic Passes go off sale December 4, including Epic 1-7 Day Passes. Whether it's a single day of skiing or a season full of alpine adventures, Epic Pass is the key to experiencing the magic of the mountains for the holidays and beyond.

Holiday season festivities at Park City Mountain.

No matter when you plan to visit, skiing is best spent with loved ones, and with new Epic Friend Tickets it's easier than ever for season-long Pass Holders to share the joy of the mountains with 50% off lift tickets for friends and family. Plus, what they pay can be applied as credit toward a 2026/27 Epic Pass, turning this year's gift into next year's adventure.*

Holiday Highlights Across the Mountains

With an Epic Pass, you can lock in your access now, then decide later when and where to go. Epic Passes provide significant savings compared to buying lift tickets, with flexible options like the Epic 1-7 Day Pass.

Get your Epic Pass now before it's too late and then start planning your mountain holiday.

Park City Mountain (UT): Celebrate the season with festive favorites —Tree Lighting at Canyons Village on Nov. 28, Santa's iconic Town Lift ride on Dec. 20, and the Torchlight Parade on Dec. 24. From mid-December through New Year's Eve, enjoy live music, fireworks, caroling, ice sculptures and more.

Celebrate the season with festive favorites —Tree Lighting at Canyons Village on Nov. 28, Santa's iconic Town Lift ride on Dec. 20, and the Torchlight Parade on Dec. 24. From mid-December through New Year's Eve, enjoy live music, fireworks, caroling, ice sculptures and more. Whistler Blackcomb (Canada): Welcome winter at Whistler Winterlight, a festive evening of lights, music and hands‑on fun at Whistler Olympic Plaza from Nov. 27-29. Ring in the New Year with the season's first Fire & Ice Show, where Whistler Blackcomb's top skiers and riders soar through a blazing ring of fire every Sunday night.

Welcome winter at Whistler Winterlight, a festive evening of lights, music and hands‑on fun at Whistler Olympic Plaza from Nov. 27-29. Ring in the New Year with the season's first Fire & Ice Show, where Whistler Blackcomb's top skiers and riders soar through a blazing ring of fire every Sunday night. Vail Mountain (CO): As part of Vail Après, light up the village with the Lionshead Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 29. Enjoy a free, dazzling exhibition of Champion Figure Skaters on the Arrabelle Ice Rink, live music and special appearance of a red clad, jovial, bearded guest.

As part of Vail Après, light up the village with the Lionshead Holiday Tree Lighting on Nov. 29. Enjoy a free, dazzling exhibition of Champion Figure Skaters on the Arrabelle Ice Rink, live music and special appearance of a red clad, jovial, bearded guest. Breckenridge (CO): On Dec. 6, festivities begin with the Holiday Dog Parade, where costumed pups prance down Main Street to spread cheer. Then, hundreds of Santas dash through downtown in the Race of the Santas, filling the streets with jingle-bell energy. As evening falls, the town comes alive with the Lighting of Breckenridge.

On Dec. 6, festivities begin with the Holiday Dog Parade, where costumed pups prance down Main Street to spread cheer. Then, hundreds of Santas dash through downtown in the Race of the Santas, filling the streets with jingle-bell energy. As evening falls, the town comes alive with the Lighting of Breckenridge. Beaver Creek (CO): Ring in 2026 with the resort's dazzling New Year's Eve Ski Down, featuring over 200 skiers lighting up the slopes. Then, stroll through the village and be amazed by a Winter Circus with aerialists, fire dancers and more capped off with a fireworks show.

Ring in 2026 with the resort's dazzling New Year's Eve Ski Down, featuring over 200 skiers lighting up the slopes. Then, stroll through the village and be amazed by a Winter Circus with aerialists, fire dancers and more capped off with a fireworks show. Keystone (CO) : Start the season with the Winter Carnival and Lighting of River Run on Nov. 29, complete with cookies, crafts, live music, and Santa before the village tree sparkles at dusk. Don't miss Snow Fort After Dark on Dec. 27, where tunnels and slides glow with colorful lights, a live DJ sets the vibe, and hot cocoa fuels night ski laps.

: Start the season with the Winter Carnival and Lighting of River Run on Nov. 29, complete with cookies, crafts, live music, and Santa before the village tree sparkles at dusk. Don't miss Snow Fort After Dark on Dec. 27, where tunnels and slides glow with colorful lights, a live DJ sets the vibe, and hot cocoa fuels night ski laps. Stowe (VT): New Year's Eve explodes in style: think dazzling fireworks, groomer and torchlight parades lighting up the slopes and an unforgettable performance by Ice Dance International on the Spruce Village Ice Rink, starting Dec. 31.

New Year's Eve explodes in style: think dazzling fireworks, groomer and torchlight parades lighting up the slopes and an unforgettable performance by Ice Dance International on the Spruce Village Ice Rink, starting Dec. 31. Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis (Switzerland): Celebrate New Year's Eve surrounded by the snow-covered Swiss Alps. Enjoy night sledding from Nätschen to Andermatt, open until 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 for a truly unique way to ring in the New Year.

Epic Pass: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

Epic Pass Holders don't just unlock access to world-class skiing and riding; they also receive exclusive savings to make the rest of their trip just as memorable with Epic Mountain Rewards. Pass Holders can save up to 30% on room rates during the lodging Cyber Sale from Nov. 24 to Dec. 5. Book three nights or more to receive Resort Rewards - gift cards that guests can use for meals, gear rentals, spa, or anything else they choose.

First Chair to Holiday Cheer: Ski Season is Here

Resorts like Keystone, Breckenridge and Vail Mountain are officially open, welcoming skiers and riders to the slopes. Resorts opening soon include:

Whistler Blackcomb (British Columbia)

Park City Mountain (UT)

Heavenly (CA)

Northstar (CA)

Stowe (VT)

Okemo (VT)

Mount Snow (VT)

Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis (Switzerland)

Beaver Creek (CO)

Crested Butte (CO)

Crans-Montana (Switzerland)

Kirkwood (CA)

Stevens Pass (WA)

For more information or to purchase an Epic Pass, visit epicpass.com before Passes go off sale December 4.

*Friends who do not hold a 2025/26 Pass can apply the full cost of a single redeemed Epic Friend Ticket towards eligible 2026/27 Passes including Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass, and other regional passes for a limited time. The full list of eligible Passes will be available once 2026/27 Passes are on sale. 2025/26 Pass Holders are not eligible for this promotion.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

Please contact Vail Resorts Communications at [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE The Vail Corporation