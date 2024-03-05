Epic Passes Now On Sale for the 2024/25 Winter Season; Lock in the Lowest Price to Legendary Resorts Like Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge and More

Epic Pass launches at $982 ; Epic Local Pass at $731 ; Epic Day Pass customizable with three levels of resort access – ski or ride Vail Mountain from $93 a day

New next season: Plans for Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland to join the Epic Pass subject to acquisition close; Ski with your buddy and skip the ticket window with Mobile Buddy Tickets; Epic Lift Upgrade projects debut across several resorts; plus Mobile Pass is coming to Whistler Blackcomb

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The best time to plan your winter at world-class destinations like Vail Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Park City Mountain, Breckenridge, and Stowe, is when the snow is still falling this winter. Today, Epic Passes for the 2024/25 season go on sale – offering the lowest price of the year and the most benefits. Launching at $982 and including 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski with a Friend Tickets, the Epic Pass unlocks unlimited, unrestricted access to the best skiing and riding around the world.

"Our Pass options are designed to provide an incredible value to the best mountain resorts, whether you plan to ski and ride one day or every day," said Vail Resorts CEO Kirsten Lynch. "Guests can expect to have a better experience at our mountain resorts year after year thanks to our continued investments and innovations, including lift upgrades as well as our new My Epic app that provides interactive trail maps, lift line wait times and new Mobile Pass technology, each designed to enhance your day on mountain."

In addition to the full Epic Pass, Vail Resorts offers multiple Pass options based on where, when and how frequently you want to ski or ride next season. Even skiers and riders who only want to visit one or a few days next season can save up to 65% off lift tickets by buying an Epic Day Pass now.

Pass Holders get access to Epic Mountain Rewards for savings on the rest of their on-mountain trip, including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more. With Mobile Pass on the My Epic app, Pass Holders can also store their Pass directly on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free via Bluetooth® Low Energy technology.

2024/25 Epic Pass Offerings and Pricing

Pass Launch Price Benefits Epic Pass $982 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42* resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Crested Butte, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Stowe, Stevens Pass and more, including Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort* in Switzerland. With additional partner resorts like Telluride, the Epic Pass unlocks access to more than 80 resorts. No reservations required at any resorts, except Telluride. Epic Local Pass $731 Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 29 resorts coast to coast – including Breckenridge and Keystone, as well as access (excluding Restricted Peak Dates) to resorts like Park City Mountain, Heavenly and Stowe, and 10 days total to use at Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek and Whistler Blackcomb. Northeast Value Pass $600 Provides access to 21 resorts across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, including Stowe, Mount Snow, and Okemo in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Wildcat, Attitash, Crotched, Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire; Seven Springs, Liberty, Whitetail, Roundtop in Pennsylvania and more. Epic Day Pass Customizable Skiers and riders can build their own pass – choosing from three levels of resort access, one to seven days, and whether or not to include Restricted Peak Dates.



Offered ahead of the season, Epic Day Passes provide savings up to 65% compared to lift ticket prices. Examples: All Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb from $93 per day

: Ski or ride at resorts like Vail Mountain, Breckenridge and Whistler Blackcomb 32 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe from $71 per day

: Ski or ride at resorts like Keystone, Heavenly and Stowe 22 Resorts Access : Ski or ride at local ski areas from $44 per day Epic Military Active and Retired Pass $172 To honor the service of Vail Mountain's founders from the 10th Mountain Division, and men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Australian Defence Force, Vail Resorts offers the Epic Military Pass.



The Epic Military Pass provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42* resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort* in Switzerland – for $172 for Active and Retired Military and their dependents. Epic Military Veteran Pass $561 Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $561. Provides unlimited, unrestricted access to 42* resorts – including Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Mountain Resort, Breckenridge Mountain, Keystone Resort, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, as well as Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort* in Switzerland.

New for the 2024/25 Winter Season

Epic Pass plans to provide access to Switzerland's Crans-Montana Mountain Resort : Vail Resorts plans to provide Pass Holders access to another international resort in the 2024/25 winter season. Skiers and riders will be able to experience Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland for the first time on the Epic Pass, subject to the close of Vail Resorts' acquisition. The resort is two and a half hours away from Vail Resorts' other owned and operated European resort, SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun, in Central Switzerland . Crans-Montana Mountain Resort spans over 4,593 feet of skiable vertical terrain, and approximately 87 miles of trails.

: Vail Resorts plans to provide Pass Holders access to another international resort in the 2024/25 winter season. Skiers and riders will be able to experience Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in for the first time on the Epic Pass, subject to the close of Vail Resorts' acquisition. The resort is two and a half hours away from Vail Resorts' other owned and operated European resort, SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun, in . Crans-Montana Mountain Resort spans over 4,593 feet of skiable vertical terrain, and approximately 87 miles of trails. Mobile Pass is coming to Whistler Blackcomb: This season, the new My Epic app offered a Mobile Pass option to guests at Vail Resorts' 36 U.S-based resorts, and next season, this popular feature is coming to Whistler Blackcomb. With Mobile Pass guests may store their Pass directly on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free via Bluetooth ® Low Energy technology. This eliminates the need to wait in the ticket window line or wait for a Pass to arrive in the mail. It will also help reduce plastic and RFID chip waste. Plastic cards will still be available to guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their Pass.

This season, the new My Epic app offered a Mobile Pass option to guests at Vail Resorts' 36 U.S-based resorts, and next season, this popular feature is coming to Whistler Blackcomb. With Mobile Pass guests may store their Pass directly on their phone, put their phone in their pocket, and get scanned, hands free via Bluetooth Low Energy technology. This eliminates the need to wait in the ticket window line or wait for a Pass to arrive in the mail. It will also help reduce plastic and RFID chip waste. Plastic cards will still be available to guests who cannot or do not want to use their phone as their Pass. Skip the ticket window with improved Buddy Tickets redemption process: Skiers and riders who lock in an Epic Pass soon will receive 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski With A Friend Tickets to help friends and family save on lift access. New next season, you and your friends can skip the lift ticket window to redeem those tickets and instead head straight to the slopes. Simply purchase the Buddy or Ski with a Friend Ticket(s) on EpicPass.com, then let the My Epic app and Mobile Pass do the rest. Pass Holders must scan their Pass first in a lift line, which will activate the Mobile Buddy or Ski with a Friend Ticket within the guest's My Epic app's Mobile Lift Ticket feature. Scan and go! Direct-to-Lift access will be available across all Vail Resort's North American resorts for the 2024/25 winter season.

Skiers and riders who lock in an Epic Pass soon will receive 10 Buddy Tickets and six Ski With A Friend Tickets to help friends and family save on lift access. New next season, you and your friends can skip the lift ticket window to redeem those tickets and instead head straight to the slopes. Simply purchase the Buddy or Ski with a Friend Ticket(s) on EpicPass.com, then let the My Epic app and Mobile Pass do the rest. Pass Holders must scan their Pass first in a lift line, which will activate the Mobile Buddy or Ski with a Friend Ticket within the guest's My Epic app's Mobile Lift Ticket feature. Scan and go! Direct-to-Lift access will be available across all Vail Resort's North American resorts for the 2024/25 winter season. Epic Lift Upgrade projects to debut across several resorts: Part of Epic Lift Upgrade, Vail Resorts continues to invest in the mountain experience at resorts close to home and around the world with an estimated total capital plan for 2024 to be more than $214 million . Mountain resort projects planned to launch ahead of, or during, the 2024/25 winter season include Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia , Hunter Mountain in New York , Afton Alps in Minnesota , Perisher in Australia and Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland . At Whistler Blackcomb, the four-person high speed Jersey Cream lift will be replaced with a new six-person high speed lift. At Hunter Mountain, the four-person fixed-grip Broadway lift will be replaced by a new six-person high speed lift, relocating the existing Broadway lift to replace the two-person fixed-grip E lift. At Afton Alps, the company plans to install a new 10-lane tubing experience and the Alpine Building will be renovated to a 200-seat restaurant. In Australia , the existing fixed-grip 2-person Mt Perisher Double lift and fixed-grip 3-person Mt Perisher Triple lift will be upgraded to a new 6-person, high-speed chairlift ("the Mt Perisher 6") for the 2025 ski and ride season in Australia . These investments remain subject to regulatory approvals and date changes.

Epic Pass Benefits for the 2024/25 Winter Season

Epic Mountain Rewards: Pass Holders receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more. Pass Holders also receive summer benefits at eligible resorts, including Summer Scenic Gondola rides, 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, bike rentals and golf.

Pass Holders receive 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, group ski and ride lessons, equipment rentals and more. Pass Holders also receive summer benefits at eligible resorts, including Summer Scenic Gondola rides, 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, lodging, bike rentals and golf. Epic FlexPay or $49 down: Eligible Pass Holders have access to apply for easy monthly installments with Epic FlexPay, powered by Uplift. This payment option includes zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased early, zero payments until September [1]. Alternatively, guests may opt to lock in their Pass for a down payment of only $49 , with the remaining Pass balance processed mid-September.

Eligible Pass Holders have access to apply for easy monthly installments with Epic FlexPay, powered by Uplift. This payment option includes zero down payment, zero interest, and if purchased early, zero payments until September [1]. Alternatively, guests may opt to lock in their Pass for a down payment of only , with the remaining Pass balance processed mid-September. No Reservations: No reservations will be required at any resort on the Epic Pass for the 2024/25 season, except Telluride Ski Resort. More information on how Epic Pass Holders can make reservations at Telluride next season is available here.

No reservations will be required at any resort on the Epic Pass for the 2024/25 season, except Telluride Ski Resort. More information on how Epic Pass Holders can make reservations at Telluride next season is available here. Epic Coverage: Passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions. Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or flexibility of Passes.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and Pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

