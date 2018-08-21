EPIC Recognized Among Inc. Magazine's 37th Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that it has been ranked No. 2746 on Inc. Magazine's 37th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. list represents a "who's who" of the country's most thriving companies. This year, EPIC was recognized as an Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame member, honored as such for its 5th year of fastest growing private company recognition. To make the list again this year, EPIC generated three-year growth of 151 percent, pushing total 2017 year-end revenue to $386.5 million.

"We are honored and proud to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for a fifth year," said John Hahn, CEO of EPIC. "We are focused on providing innovative solutions and significant value to our clients, and we have combined that with a unique 'people first' culture that continues to attract and retain the best talent in the industry. This continues to be a recipe for success and strong organic growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2018 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 538.2 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

"If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/index.html.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

