Epic Sales Partners Launches the Largest Independent Fresh Food Sales Agency in the United States

Premier Sales Solutions, Maher Marketing, Frontier Food Brokerage and MPF Sales and Marketing unify their operations and branding to be the pre-eminent "Fresh Food Catalyst" for food manufacturers and retailers

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Epic Sales Partners is now the largest independent, commonly owned and managed, food sales agent in the United States focused on providing grocery retailers with fresh food and consumer-relevant brands. The company brings together more than 35 years of experience as fresh food catalysts by combining the Premier Sales Solutions, Maher Marketing, Frontier Food Brokerage and MPF Sales and Marketing teams.

The combined group serves food manufacturers as a fresh-focused, sophisticated and national-selling partner as retailers look for partners with solutions to address rising costs, supply chain challenges, increased retail store support needs and greater consumer demand for fresh food and specialty products that are both healthy and convenient.

"Epic Sales Partners exists to help food retailers and manufacturers improve their go-to-market strategies," said David Huddle, President for Epic (Central). "We provide an intense focus on fresh food with integrated and impactful selling and retail solutions across multiple regions of the United States. Our streamlined approach ensures a consistent experience."

Most sales agents remain localized or siloed, and grocery retailers and manufacturers are forced to work with multiple partners in order to meet the needs of their customers. This can result in a lack of overall strategy, reduced efficiency, inconsistent retail store service and it can unintentionally limit the potential growth of the companies.

"We work with the biggest and best grocery retailers and manufacturers. They trust us to bring the products and the expertise on how to drive distribution, enhance competitiveness and increase retail sales," said Mark Wilhelm, President of Epic (West).

Grocery retailers continue to focus on and feature more fresh food and specialty product options. Research shows that the presence of a grocery store with quality fresh food can create healthier communities. That is why Epic Sales Partners is working with the top grocery retailers and manufacturers around the country to rethink fresh food and to listen to customer needs, offering them quality products at competitive prices.

"Epic is looking ahead to the future of fresh food for our nation," said Bart Thorne, President of Epic (East). "Consumers are buying more fresh and specialty foods and smart retailers and manufacturers are investing in this evolution. Epic is the sales agency best equipped to support this trend."

ABOUT EPIC SALES PARTNERS

Epic Sales Partners, Inc. provides headquarter management, retail merchandising, sales administration, data analytics, retail technology and other selling services for the fresh, specialty, natural and organic departments. Epic serves almost 100 retailers on behalf of over 350 food manufacturers generating retail sales of $1 billion annually.

With over 35 years of experience, the company has nearly 200 associates with an average tenure of 7.2 years who are trusted category experts that add value to retailers and manufacturers across America.

Epic is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with an additional 9 sales offices across the United States. Epic unifies Premier Sales Solutions, Maher Marketing, Frontier Food Brokerage and MPF Sales and Marketing together under the common brand "Epic Sales Partners." The company is commonly owned and managed.

To learn more, visit https://www.epicsales.com

