Epic Sales Partners Welcome 3 Leaders to Strengthen its National Presence with Albertsons, Wal-Mart, and Other Growing Retailers

Jill Shoush, John Timpano and Mark Buckley bring over 100 years of retail and sales experience to the Epic Team

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epic Sales Partners is building the largest independent, commonly owned and managed food sales agency in the United States. With over 35 years of experience as fresh food catalysts, Epic understands that their clients' success is tied to quality advice, category expertise, and consistent retail execution. Over the past 4 months, Epic has welcomed Jill Shoush, John Timpano and Mark Buckley to its team. Together, Jill, John, and Mark bring over 100 years of retail and sales experience to Epic's clients.

Epic Sales Partners is the Fresh Food Sales Agency Best Equipped to Help Food & Specialty Manufacturers and Grocery Retailers Meet Increasing Customer Demand for Fresh Food.

Jill Shoush, Senior Vice President of Business Development, leads Epic teams calling on Wal-Mart, Sam's, and north Texas retailers such as Brookshires, Albertson's Southern, and Affiliated Foods. Jill is based out of Epic's corporate headquarters in Irving, Texas. Jill comes to Epic with more than 25 years of experience in CPG business development and sales leadership, most recently with Animal Supply Company where she was the Senior Vice President of Sales. Jill prides herself in developing deep, trusted, long-term relationships with her customers and her team. Jill brings a wealth of experience implementing efficient best practices and will focus on retail strategy and data insights to drive results.

"Jill brings a fresh perspective to Epic that will move the company forward during our rapid expansion," said David Huddle, President for Epic (Central). "With over 25 years of experience in the perishable food industry, Jill is a great asset for our clients and retailers who depend on seasoned expertise to achieve their sales goals."

John Timpano, Director of Business Development, leads Epic's relationship with Albertson's Own Brands, Corporate Procurement, and Merchandising teams in meat, seafood, and ready meals. John is based in Boise, Idaho, where he will be growing Epic's presence in the market. John has 45 years of experience at Albertson's where he held positions as Manager of Divisional Operations for meat and seafood, Category Manager focusing on meat and seafood in multiple regions, and most recently, the Procurement Director for private label meat and poultry. John's knowledge of retail, as well as his work in multiple marketing regions, will help drive Epic's national growth.

Mark Buckley, Key Account Manager, is responsible for Bakery relationships and execution at Albertson's Texas banners, including United, Randall's and Tom Thumb. Mark is based in Irving, Texas. Mark joins Epic from Albertsons where he has 37 years of experience. Mark started in Albertson's bakery department frying donuts and grew in his career to be the Bakery Sales manager for Albertson's Northwest territory. Mark's passion for sales and his retail experience is a catalyst for further penetration in the bakery category in Texas.

"John and Mark are retail veterans," said Mark Wilhelm, President of Epic (West). "They know how retailers think and execute to achieve their customer goals. They also bring a wealth of experience with Albertsons, a winning retailer where insights and relationships will be crucial with its proposed Kroger transaction."

Media Contact:

Ran Mullins

917-740-6648

[email protected]

ABOUT EPIC SALES PARTNERS

Epic Sales Partners, Inc. provides headquarter management, retail merchandising, sales administration, data analytics, retail technology and other selling services for the fresh, specialty, natural and organic departments. Epic serves almost 100 retailers on behalf of over 350 food manufacturers generating retail sales of $1 billion annually. With over 35 years of experience, the company has almost 200 associates with an average tenure of 7.3 years who are trusted category experts that add value to retailers and manufacturers across America. Epic is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with an additional 8 sales offices across the United States. Epic unifies Premier Sales Solutions, Maher Marketing, Frontier Food Brokerage and MPF Sales and Marketing together under the common brand "Epic Sales Partners." The company is commonly owned and managed. To learn more, visit https://epicsales.com

SOURCE Epic Sales Partners